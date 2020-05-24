Kim Jong-un Moves to Increase North Korea's Nuclear Force

SEOUL, South Korea – After another week absent from public opinion, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the country's main military government body, describing "new policies to further increase,quot; its capabilities nuclear and promoting top weapons officials, the Northern State Media said Sunday.

Mr. Kim's attendance at the meeting was his first public activity reported by the North Korean media in three weeks. A week-long absence from public view last month sparked rumors that he might have health or other problems, and this month's repeat sparked similar rumors.

During the Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Korean Workers' Party, Mr. Kim was said to have promoted Ri Pyong-chol to the commission vice-president, expanding his influence. Mr. Ri has been in charge of building nuclear weapons and his delivery missiles.

The news agency did not say when the meeting took place, although it generally reports Mr. Kim's public activities the day after they happen. He also did not clarify what Kim's new policies on his nuclear weapons might be.

