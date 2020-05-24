Kim Jong-un Moves to Increase North Korea's Nuclear Force

SEOUL, South Korea – After another week absent from public opinion, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the country's main military government body, describing "new policies to further increase,quot; its capabilities nuclear and promoting top weapons officials, the Northern State Media said Sunday.
Mr. Kim's attendance at the meeting was his first public activity reported by the North Korean media in three weeks. A week-long absence from public view last month sparked rumors that he might have health or other problems, and this month's repeat sparked similar rumors.
During the Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Korean Workers' Party, Mr. Kim was said to have promoted Ri Pyong-chol to the commission vice-president, expanding his influence. Mr. Ri has been in charge of building nuclear weapons and his delivery missiles.
Kim also promoted nearly 70 general officers, raising Pak Jong-chon, a career military commander specializing in artillery and missile forces, to the vice marshal just one year after he was named four-star general and chief of staff of the North Korean army.
Both Mr. Ri and Mr. Pak were among North Korean officials whose roles seemed to expand under Mr. Kim's rule as he refocused on expanding his country's nuclear and missile capabilities after the collapse of his diplomacy with President Trump.
"New policies were presented at the meeting to further increase the deterrence of the country's nuclear war and put the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation," the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday. "Crucial measures were taken at the meeting to significantly increase the firepower attack capacity of the artillery pieces of the Korean People's Army."
The news agency did not say when the meeting took place, although it generally reports Mr. Kim's public activities the day after they happen. He also did not clarify what Kim's new policies on his nuclear weapons might be.
Since taking over his country after the death of his father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il, in 2011, Mr. Kim has accelerated his country's nuclear weapons and missile programs. North Korea has carried out the last four of its six underground nuclear tests under its rule. It also piloted three intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2017.
In May of last year, North Korea broke an 18-month hiatus in weapons testing, conducting 18 tests of mainly short-range ballistic missiles and rockets since then. In December, it conducted two ground tests at its missile engine test site to bolster what it called its "nuclear deterrence." At the time, Pak said the test data would help develop "another strategic weapon."
A week's absence from Mr. Kim's public hearing last month inspired speculation that he could be brain-dead or disabled. He dispelled such rumors by visiting a fertilizer factory on May 1. The military commission meeting was his first reported public activity since then.