Khloe Kardashian tells Kim Kardashian who her "hero,quot; is during chat

It is no secret that one of the most prolific and Provocative reality TV families like the Kar-Jenner clan value the family first. And this weekend Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian they're getting personal in honor of Kim's latest SKIMS Cozy Collection to launch this coming week.

In images shot on FaceTime by Ruth HogbenKim gets personal with sister Khloe Kourtney Kardashian have a cheeky talk with Stephanie Sheperd, Kylie Jennercall her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and Malika and Khadijah Haqq call each other to chat between sisters.

"I was thinking, there are some things, I don't know about you," Kim asks Khloe in the short clip.

"Like what?" asks the good American founder.

"What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?" Kim replies. "Are they cookies and cream?"

But putting ice cream flavors aside, the founder of KKW Beauty asks Khloe, "Who is a hero of yours?"