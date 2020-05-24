Khloe Kardashian criticized for failing Photoshop in unrecognizable photos, but photos are old

Khloe Kardashian is coming under fire for a Photoshop flop due to new photos she posted on Instagram with her 111.8 million followers. First, rumors surfaced that Khloe Kardashian had recently gone under the knife and had plastic surgery, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that was highly unlikely. Elective surgical procedures have been suspended in many places across the country, and Khloe has spent her time in hiding at home with Tristan Thompson and her two-year-old daughter True Thompson.

%MINIFYHTML7779db9ab0bef1c81ef87c858e72d0ca13% %MINIFYHTML7779db9ab0bef1c81ef87c858e72d0ca13%

While many people accused Khloe Kardashian of going under the knife, others suspected that the dramatic look was the result of makeup. Khloe tagged stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm, and hair colorist Tracy Cunningham in the photo. Some people thought that Khloe left her house and broke the rules of social distancing to spend the day fixing her hair and makeup, but that is not the case either.

The photos are really old. Tracy Cunningham confirmed this when she shared a video with the two photos Khloe posted on her page.

Khloe has been a bleached blonde for quite some time. The bronde look is from an older hair coloring session. Tracy Cunningham explained the hair coloring process.

"Isn't she lovely # (email protected) @ redken # shadeseq uses an electric scale when measuring zone 1 and 2 06nb / 25 + 06n / 25 zone 3 and 4 07nb / 25 + 07g / 25 + 08c / 5 # hairline Just 20vol 1/4 oz #olaplex root at the same time with 07nb / 25 + 07p / 25 + 07n leave on for 20 minutes #gloss on all 08gg / 20 + 09aa / 20 + 08c / 30 3 minutes #khloekardashian has vanished! a little because we did it a while ago and I love it!

The age of the photos is unclear, but in a previous post, Tracy revealed that she had been quarantined for 57 days and is eager to return to work.

And while Tracy Cunningham may have provided an explanation for Khloe's hairstyle change, she does nothing to satisfy those who have questions about Khloe's face change.

There's no question about it: Khloe Kardashian is unrecognizable in the photos she shared. It didn't take long for people to examine Khloe's photos and discover what was happening.

Now Khloe is coming under fire for her photoshop flop.

%MINIFYHTML7779db9ab0bef1c81ef87c858e72d0ca14% %MINIFYHTML7779db9ab0bef1c81ef87c858e72d0ca14%

If you look carefully at the photo below, you will see that half of Khloe's chain on her necklace has been edited from the photo. You may have a lot of bronzers, but the bronzer cannot make jewelry disappear!

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian's photos? Do you agree that she looks unrecognizable? Do you agree with those who say that their lost necklace is a sign of a major Photoshop failure?

Ad %MINIFYHTML7779db9ab0bef1c81ef87c858e72d0ca35% %MINIFYHTML7779db9ab0bef1c81ef87c858e72d0ca35%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0