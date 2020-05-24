Khloe and Tristan slowly get back together?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been on fans' minds for months, even years. They were in the headlines again last month when another woman came out and said she had a son that belonged to the basketball player.

At this point, it seems like Tristan and Khloe's relationship continues to improve day by day because on Friday, Khloe released a new Instagram photo and Tristan praised her. In case you missed it, Khloe revealed a new hairstyle, and really a whole new look, on her Instagram.

Many commenters showed their complete sense of surprise and surprise at how different the image looks. He looks fifteen years younger and has perfect skin. Regardless of what tactics he used to look like, Tristan turned to his comments section to write "Baddie,quot; as well as "I agree with the legend."

Kardashian's sister, 35, also wrote a caption that said she was "under the bitch skin." In addition to the baby mom scandal, Kardashian and Thompson made headlines once again for another reason.

Khloe had to shut down the pregnancy rumors. In a series of tweets, Khloe shared that the reason she hasn't been posting as much these days is because she can't handle the bad comments, observations, and names that people call her.

Khloe explained that some of the comments were even about her uterus, which she found especially offensive. Furthermore, Khloe said that much of the basis for the comments are actually just rumors, speculation, and are simply untrue.

As previously reported, Khloe and Tristan canceled their relationship in February 2019 after the basketball player was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend for years.

Ad

Obviously, Jordyn's behavior was the reason for her former communication from the Kar-Jenner clan, and various media reported that Kylie and Jordyn have not spoken to each other since.



Post views:

0 0