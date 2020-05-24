Kevin Hart explains that his wife made him "responsible,quot; after his cheating scandal

As the world already knows, Kevin Hart's relationship with his wife, Eniko Parrish, was not always so well. There was a time when the couple struggled to keep everything together.

Hot New Hip Hip picked up a conversation Kevin had earlier on Friday. The school of greatness, in which he talked about how he and his wife managed to stay married and have even more children.

According to Hart, his wife told him that she liked the fact that things were going so well for them in several areas, but now they have something else to work on. In other words, Eniko expressed her gratitude for the great home they live in and the family they have, but they clearly needed to work on their marriage.

Kevin claims that she told him that was what she owed him, "You owe me the improvement," Eniko explained. Kevin went on to say that his wife held him responsible for his actions for the past year and a half. At the time of her cheating scandal, Eniko was pregnant with her first baby with Hart.

At that time, they had been married for just over a year. Kevin went on to say that Eniko was the "strongest person in the world,quot; because of what she had to go through. Hart fans know that the comedian and his wife were the subject of much criticism on social media and vitriol.

Eniko, Kevin explained, was the one who said it was very important that nothing in the outside world infect his "inside,quot;. It seems that Kevin and Eniko made this partnership work for the better.

Kevin and Eniko just announced another baby in March. Eniko wrote in the ‘Gram that she would soon be a,quot; family of 6 ". For her Mother's Day post, Eniko said she screamed, laughed, and cried when she found out she was having another baby.

Kevin and Eniko have certainly had a difficult journey. Last year, he was involved in a car accident that nearly killed him.



