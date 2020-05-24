Kenya Moore's video with Brooklyn Daly doing this fun challenge makes fans smile

Kenya Moore shared a video on her social media account with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. She is challenging and her mother could not be more proud of her.

Check out the video that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

‘#Fruitsnackchallenge #dessertchallenge Part One: A surprise cookie dough cake from @ahautecookie watch how @thebrooklyndaly made 😂😊👼🏾👶🏽’ Kenya captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘The pressure was real! Good job Brooklyn, "and another follower posted this:" WOW … did you put a whole cake on? Sorry, I would have touched … Good job Brookie … YES, HHH. "

One commenter said, "Aww heck, no … not even a Cookie Lady's cake,quot; #PettyKen ", and someone else had this to say about Brookie:" She seemed so conflicted but she held on until you came back! "

Someone else said: ‘OMG, you did well to be just over 1 year old. Great job Brooklyn. Too adorable, "and another commenter posted this:" That was bad for most sweets. Kenya made a whole cake even as an adult, I would touch it. "

Another commenter said, Ella She's such a good baby! There's no shadow for anyone else's baby, but she really had great self-control, "and one Instagrammer said," It was like you had 5 more seconds before all bets are canceled. She is so adorable, pretty and smart. You are a great mother. "

One fan said, "I thought for sure that I was going to dig both hands as soon as you left," it is so precious!

The other day, Kenya shared a photo with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, and fans are amazed at how fast her daughter grows.

People have been running around Kenya because of the way he is with his daughter.

They keep telling her that she is the best mother and they send the two ladies their love.



