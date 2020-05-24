Kenya Moore Says Nene Leakes Hired Lisa Bloom To Allegedly Sue Bravo!

Months ago, Nene Leakes hired Lisa Bloom and announced her decision via Instagram without giving any explanation as to why. Now, Kenya Moore claims she hired the high-profile attorney to sue Bravo!

The Glee student uploaded a photo of Bloom along with a caption that said: Feliz Happy now I have @ lisabloomesq on my team! I was silent for a long time and gathered information along the way. Now I'm going to make some noise #waitforit #unfair in trust go here👉🏾 (email protected) ’

Fans were immediately scared by speculation that she was filing a complaint against the network, but couldn't understand why.

On the Wendy Williams Show, Nene's on-and-off friend told her audience that it's not what they think.

‘It is not about your personal life with your family. It's all about the hustle and bustle … be it a wig line, a clothing line, fashion, acting roles, everything. Nene doesn't know "well why everyone was so charming that all of a sudden I don't hear anything." So he hired Lisa to get to the bottom of the housewives and their personal business.

However, according to Kenya, it was.

While in conversation with Kandi Burruss, Moore discovered Nene's plans to allegedly sue Truly Original and Bravo because she believes they may be preventing her from obtaining other settlements.

"She was suing Bravo and True because she felt like they were blocking her (another job)."

He had a message for his co-star.

‘Here's the thing, no one is stopping you from getting another job. You have no talent. You don't need to be on someone else's TV screen doing anything, like a complete jester. If you could act, if you could dance, if you were pretty, then maybe you could have another chance or another show. "

What do you think of Kenya's accusations?



