Kelly Osbourne's DIY hair change breaks dad

The former co-host of & # 39; Fashion Police & # 39; She is not impressed with her homemade hair change, and claims that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, laughs at her strange newly dyed hair.

Kelly Osbourne she made a clumsy mistake after her DIY hair change went wrong.

The 35-year-old star joked that he resembled Ms Betty Slocombe, the flamboyant retail store assistant for the beloved British comedy series. "Are they serving you?"known for her colorful set of permanent wigs, when the treatment didn't go according to plan.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 22, 2020, Kelly, the daughter of Black saturday Legend Ozzy and music mogul Sharon teased herself as she shared a great reveal.

"Are you ready to see this epic failure?" she wrote, before instantly sharing photos of the television favorite and herself, featuring her natural roots and a curly mass of hair that ranges from blue to purple.

Looking clearly unimpressed, Kelly joked, "How I ended up looking like Mrs. Slocombe, I will never know."

Kelly, who usually sports a distinctive purple look, revealed that the bad hairstyle had created endless entertainment for her 71-year-old father, adding: "Every time I walk by my father, he laughs at me."

However, she insisted, "Honestly, I'm not mad at that. It's a safe look."