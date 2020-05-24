Katy Perry becomes real about being pregnant in quarantine: singer is spiraling

COVID-19 is affecting everyone differently, although certain places are trying to return to a certain sense of normality. This is a scary thing, but it could be especially troubling for someone who is waiting.

Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child, who was revealed to be a girl. The pop legend has admitted that she is spiraling due to the uncertainty that comes with preparing to be a mother during this time.

In an interview with Radio.com, she explained that she is forced to change her forms of control.

‘In the past, I've been a fan of perfectionist barbell control, and all fans of perfectionist barbell control are spiraling right now. And the planners are spiraling. So, I'm spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also attribute it to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing (the future). "

Its expiration date is coming in late summer. Unfortunately, she's not sure if she'll be able to take a baby shower or go on a honeymoon before her bundle of joy arrives.

California recently projected that they are trying to lift the order of the home stay in mid-July. Perry was candid about how he handles the news, although he knows it is for the common good.

Definitely I definitely lock myself in my car parked in front of my house and cry sometimes, just like everyone else. I know you should meditate. I know I should speak to my therapist. I don't have a chance to, for example, have a glass of wine right now if I've reached a certain point of 'Oh my gosh, this is too much, I can't handle this, I'll have a glass. "It is a very real time for me. I feel all the feelings."

Ad

On the positive side, she spends her time in quarantine with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, her son, and their two nieces.



Post views:

0 0