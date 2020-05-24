Kandi Burruss uploads new episode of "Speak On It,quot; with Kenya Moore – Fans criticize Kenya for something she said about NeNe leaks

Kandi Burruss has a new episode of Speak on It uploaded to YouTube. Kenya Moore had a few things to say and you can find out what exactly the two RHOA ladies talked about in the following video.

Finally I finally reached 400 thousand subscribers on YouTube! Thanks for the love! 🥰 Check out my latest #SpeakOnIt with @thekenyamoore just released! Kenya had a lot to say … "Make sure to subscribe to my KandiOnline YouTube page and activate your alerts!" Kandi captioned her IG post.

Kenya skipped the comments and said "Wow wow fun!"

A commentator said: ‘400 thousand is not boring !!! You are the defender of people (not people like nay nay illiterate ##) 👏🏽👏🏽❤️you KandiKane. "

Some fans did not like Kenya shading NeNe Leakes.

Someone else posted this message: "They definitely don't like the fact that you allow Kenya to call or refer to Ne Ne as ugly … that's out of line." Saying he can't get a job because of the way he talks and the way he looks. It's not great. "

A follower wrote: ‘I love this … My favorite girls Kandi, I respect you so much for what you have accomplished … You are a beautiful human being. Kenya, my sister Aquarius … We have a lot in common. I love your peace of mind in the battles that come your way. Elegance … No rumble! Keep suffocating enemies. Love from Namibia! "

Another commenter said: "I love how Brooklyn is so used to the voice of her mother Kenya that she can sleep in his arms without awakening the love that is so beautiful that she is a great mother." I also love how Kenya mentioned that she is a baby search ambassador and for her to talk about it yes yes yes. "

Another person wrote this on YouTube: "From the way Kenya slept Brooklyn like that, you wouldn't even know that she's a mother for the first time. Excellent mothering skills while looking like the Goddess of Nature!"

Apart from this, Kandi celebrated her baby and Todd Tucker's anniversary! Blaze Tucker is six months old, and the video the RHOA star shared on his social media account has amazed fans.



