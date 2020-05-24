Justin Hartley's estranged wife crying to her friend as she packs her bags after splitting

WENN

The drama of the divorce between the actor of & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; and his estranged wife Chrishell Stause is one of the highlights of the third season of his Netflix reality show & # 39; Selling Sunset & # 39 ;.

The actress agreed to record a conversation with her co-stars after Justin surprised her with his plans to move on, and it was not pleasant.

In a preview for next season, Chrishell cries for her friend Mary Fitzgerald while she packs her belongings.

"I'm kind of in shock with everything," Chrishell, who was previously engaged to the ex "Joy"star Matthew Morrison, He says. "It is a lot of once because everyone knows it."

She adds, "I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who am I talking to now?"

Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, listing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation of Stause, his wife of two years.

The couple do not have children together, but Hartley has a daughter from his marriage to the actress. Lindsay Nicole Korman.