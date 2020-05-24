Journey Welcomes Former Member Randy Jackson

WENN

The former judge of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; joins the group & # 39; Don & # 39; t Stop Believin & # 39; to enter a & # 39; new chapter & # 39; and work on new music after debuting his new look at the charity event.

Travel Leader Neal Schon has welcomed the former bassist Randy jackson back in the band as part of the "new chapter" of the rockers.

Schon shared the news with fans on social media on Saturday, May 23, 2020, shortly before the new group made their debut at the virtual fundraiser UNICEF Won & # 39; t Stop, which also featured appearances by Cher, Pink, Salma Hayekand Millie Bobby Brown.

"Okay, word of friends has spread! @Randyjackson RJ the Big Dawg is our new bassist again (sic)," the guitarist posted, before revealing that he and his former bandmate Jonathan Cain he had also recruited drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist / vocalist Jason Derlatka to join their ranks.

"JOURNEY is an ever-changing unstoppable force …" added Schon. "This is a whole new chapter for us and (we are) looking forward to it!"

Ex "American idol"Judge Jackson previously played with the band in the 1980s.

The stars, along with the singer. Arnel Pineda, made a remote presentation of his mega hit "Don & # 39; t Stop Believin & # 39;" for the UNICEF event, and after the online meeting, Schon returned to Instagram to reveal that they will be working together on new material.

"We are very happy to be involved with @unicef ​​with all the amazing artists, for a great cause …" he posted.

"Welcome to our Journey family @randyjackson @officialnarada and @jason_derlatka … Believe Friends New Music Coming (sic)".

The group's most recent original song album was the 2011 release "Eclipse," the last to feature expelled members. Ross Valory and Steve Smith, who had played on Journey on and off since the band's formation in 1973.



Schon and Cain fired the couple in March and filed a lawsuit, accusing them of trying to take over the group to gain control of the Journey trademark.

Valory has refuted the "scandalous" claims and has since filed a counterclaim.