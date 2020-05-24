John Krasinski's "Some Good News,quot; Sales Program Faces Backlash

"John Krasinski said he may have good news for $ 9.99 a month."
A month ago, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, John Krasinski released "Some Good News."
The purpose of the program was to help people deal with the barrage of bad news through uplifting pieces of good news and performances.
Well, earlier this week, John Krasinski authorized (also sold) his show to ViacomCBS after a "massive bidding war," The Hollywood Reporter reported.
John confirmed this on Twitter:
Once people heard the news, many were unhappy, calling him a "seller."
Yikes John hasn't responded to the backlash, but we'll update him if he does! Also, let me know your thoughts on this deal in the comments!
