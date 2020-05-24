John Krasinski's "Some Good News,quot; Sales Program Faces Backlash

"John Krasinski said he may have good news for $ 9.99 a month."

A month ago, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, John Krasinski released "Some Good News."

The purpose of the program was to help people deal with the barrage of bad news through uplifting pieces of good news and performances.

Well, earlier this week, John Krasinski authorized (also sold) his show to ViacomCBS after a "massive bidding war," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

John confirmed this on Twitter:

Wow, who can believe when we started this together, we just wanted the good news to be more represented in our daily lives. And now? You literally ARE the good news! Thanks to you, SGN is still alive, joining the ranks of this historic news network! I see them soon! https://t.co/gB3CSBHwjv

Once people heard the news, many were unhappy, calling him a "seller."

Remember when he created this free feel-good YouTube show to "make people feel good,quot; and now he's ................ selling it for $$$? really cool, 100% honorable https://t.co/XhVSYEHLt0

@johnkrasinski #sellout. Gayle King doesn't even understand the concept of SGN, saying you cast SGN as a "fool." Very sad.

So, he made 8 YouTube videos made up largely of unpaid fan contributions, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't he even going to make it? Just cashed? Does this bother someone else the wrong way? https://t.co/7OlRIouJKM

John Krasinski started Some Good News to shed light on the good side of humanity and, in his last act of kindness, he sold the show to ViacomCBS for a ton of money!

@johnkrasinski this makes me feel like you're full. Was this a movement of money? I really do not understand. their program could have inspired them to share good news, not take what they started. It was easier to access SGN, not this network.

@ WRKO680 #SGN #johnkrasinski You should donate the money you earned by selling COVID research. I'm very disappointed. You created something beautiful and now it feels like a total sale. Very sad.

John Krasinski played us like a damn faithful who made a network and used his fame to sell himself and make money during these difficult times

Yikes John hasn't responded to the backlash, but we'll update him if he does! Also, let me know your thoughts on this deal in the comments!

