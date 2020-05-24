Jason Derulo's TikTok videos are the only gem that comes from quarantine

With snakes, chipped teeth and lots of shirtless dances.
Hate or love, Jason Derulo has become an internet sensation on TikTok.
On Sunday, the "Too Hot,quot; singer celebrated 21 MILLION fans on the platform by baking Gordon Ramsay's favorite dessert and getting his approval:
So how do 21 million followers accumulate on TikTok? Well, you start by posting lots of shirtless dance videos, for example:
I really suspect there is a method to Jason Derulo's madness, I just haven't cracked the code yet. Until then, let's recap your wildest TikTok videos so far. Check them out below:
When she did the Flip The Switch challenge in underwear, for no apparent reason:
When the Renegade dance did like this:
When he showed us how to REALLY do the "Toosie Slide,quot;:
When he made a donut burger:
When she did the dance "I can't touch this,quot; in one take, in her robe, however:
When he got a little stubborn:
When he lost a bet and had to "shave,quot; his eyebrows:
When he made this embarrassing remake The Godfather with her dog
When he did this dance and people couldn't stop doing memes about:
When he first pretended, he accidentally pulled out a tooth:
When he showed us the behind the scenes of how he makes those viral "kitchen,quot; videos:
When he posted this very quarantined TikTok quarantine:
When he made this super difficult home workout seem easy:
When he showed off his acting skills and almost made us forget Cats…almost:
When he showed his crazy room:
When he did this with a snake 😳:
When he jumped into his pants and all I could focus on was his, ahem, anaconda:
When he showed that his dog was a very good boy:
