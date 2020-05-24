Jason Derulo's TikTok videos are the only gem that comes from quarantine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
With snakes, chipped teeth and lots of shirtless dances.

Hate or love, Jason Derulo has become an internet sensation on TikTok.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

On Sunday, the "Too Hot,quot; singer celebrated 21 MILLION fans on the platform by baking Gordon Ramsay's favorite dessert and getting his approval:

So how do 21 million followers accumulate on TikTok? Well, you start by posting lots of shirtless dance videos, for example:

I really suspect there is a method to Jason Derulo's madness, I just haven't cracked the code yet. Until then, let's recap your wildest TikTok videos so far. Check them out below:

one]

When she did the Flip The Switch challenge in underwear, for no apparent reason:

2]

When the Renegade dance did like this:

3]

When he showed us how to REALLY do the "Toosie Slide,quot;:

4]

When he made a donut burger:

5]

When she did the dance "I can't touch this,quot; in one take, in her robe, however:

6]

When he got a little stubborn:

7]

When he lost a bet and had to "shave,quot; his eyebrows:

8]

When he made this embarrassing remake The Godfather with her dog

9]

When he did this dance and people couldn't stop doing memes about:

10]

When he first pretended, he accidentally pulled out a tooth:

eleven]

When he showed us the behind the scenes of how he makes those viral "kitchen,quot; videos:

12]

When he posted this very quarantined TikTok quarantine:

13]

When he made this super difficult home workout seem easy:

14]

When he showed off his acting skills and almost made us forget Cats…almost:

sixteen.

When he showed his crazy room:

17]

When he did this with a snake 😳:

18]

When he jumped into his pants and all I could focus on was his, ahem, anaconda:

19]

When he showed that his dog was a very good boy:

