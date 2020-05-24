Jason Blum delivers the 2020 graduation speech to Vassar and tells students not to panic – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The near future for 2020 college graduates is very much like a horror movie filled with a great deal of uncertainty as they leave the great halls of knowledge in the largest pandemic of the past 100 years, with 43 states currently registering record unemployment.

Vassar



Know a lot about horror, survive uphill battles in Hollywood and win an Oscar three times and Purge Box office producer Jason Blum delivered the virtual graduation speech to class 2020 from his alma mater, Vassar College, offering warm and hopeful advice on how to navigate today's discouraging world, using his own ups and downs throughout his career as inspiration. for the 600 graduates. – Including the time he was booed offstage at the 2018 Israeli Film Festival for his remarks about President Donald Trump. Blum graduated from Vassar, located in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1991.

Titling his opening speech "Lessons You Need to Survive and Thrive in a Horror Movie," the socially conscious genre film producer like Salt and The invisible man, He told graduates not to be discouraged, but to remain solid in yourself and to "invent."

“I am sure that when you entered Vassar you had plans after graduation that did not involve a global pandemic. That must hurt. It must hurt a lot. And it must feel unfair. Because it is. I'd be angry.But try to embrace those feelings. Don't do what I did when I graduated and I let the future scare and intimidate you. Hug him and keep him close. He's your new friend, "said Blum.

“Use those feelings to do things that make you squirm, shrink, and fight. Use them to explore new ideas. To discover what really moves you. Do not jump before the scares of Jump. Don't let moments of failure and frustration distract you. Let them empower you and make you stronger. Pandemics, like all crises, are the mothers of invention. "

Blum gave advice in six different lessons for Vassar graduates, the first was "Be true to who you are" in which the producer shared his humble beginnings. Although he applied to four graduate schools and did not enter after graduation, Blum headed to Chicago in hopes of becoming an actor, landing a supporting role in the 2000 Charles Bush film. Psycho beach party and doing community theater with his friends Vassar. It was there that a young Blum became a door-to-door salesperson for Prime Cable. But the work had its conclusions.

“By selling cable, I learned the value of making deals where both parties win and also that business is much more than money. But above all, it taught me the value of telling the truth. People think that to be successful, you must falsify the truth or pretend that you are something you are not. People think that rushing means lying. That is not hasty; that's a lie. No one gets anywhere by lying to the world. Or more importantly, lie to themselves. That is the wrong way to go. He was a bankrupt actor who sold door-to-door cable television to support me. That's what I told people, and they believed me and I sold a lot of cable television. "

Jason Blum, left, and Ethan Hawke attend the screening of "Sinister" in Los Angeles at the Regent Theaters Theaters in Los Angeles

Richard Shotwell / Shutterstock



Blum's second axiom, "The Importance of Friendship" guided Vassar graduates to "find the people you would like to be trapped in a cabin in the woods," essentially the group you want to work with. It was through one of Blum's Vassar friends, Alexia Landeau, and her boyfriend at the time, playwright Jonathan Marc Sherman, that the producer at the age of 25 met a group of artists and formed the theater company Malaparte . "The Malaparte experience helped teach me how to produce and how to work and relate to artists," Blum said. It was also during this time that Blum met his former on-screen collaborator for half a dozen projects, Ethan Hawke. "We are so close that he has been willing to die for me twice," Blum told images from Sinister and The purge in his speech

Tooth Fairy

20th Century Fox



Blum's third lesson, "Sometimes jump scares are just jump scares," recounted the anxiety he faced at various points in his career, that is, leaving school, asking his parents for money, and finally getting a job. in the movie business and being afraid of making movies that matter, just to see some of them. Blum eventually achieved his dream and became a producer on the 20th Century Fox movie. The toothy fairy with Dwayne Johnson, but it was a "nightmare" with "40 meetings literally about The Rock's tooth fairy costume" and the studio boss at the time rejected the outfit after everyone signed, including Johnson.

"The movie was a success. But the process of doing it was heartbreaking and I considered leaving the movie business entirely," Blum said. This led him to discover the movie made for $ 15K. Paranormal activity, that he managed to become a record global cash cow of $ 193.3 million.

Paranormal activity

Supreme



"Paranormal It didn't happen because I had a lot of previous successes that contributed to that great success. It happened because I had a lot of previous failures. My entire company grew out of those failures. And because of those flaws, I was able to recognize when a process and a product were really successful. I combined my missteps in independent and studio production into a new way of making movies. This was an idea I built our company on: By cutting budgets, we give filmmakers total creative freedom and have studios launch our films. That idea, which grew out of failure, led to movies like Salt,Blum explained.

In his fourth pointer "Don't Celebrate Too Early," Blum detailed how he was fired from Paramount eight months after the success of Paranormal activity, But instead of being distressed by it, the closing of the door gave him the opportunity to launch his own Blumhouse studio.

In Blum's fifth lesson "Speak Your Mind," he shared the night he was kicked off the stage while accepting an honor at the 2018 Israeli Film Festival for his remarks against Trump. To this day, Blum has no regrets about what happened. “If you think you know who the bad guy is, say so! You may be right and that can save your life! Blum smiled

Jason Blum at the 2018 Israeli Film Festival

Up News Info



Remembering that night, Blum said "the audience started booing and whistling at me" and "when the volume went up, a voice deep inside me, informed by my education in Vassar, as well as by the strength my parents instilled in me," he told me. to stand firm, even when I was physically removed from the stage. With more than half the audience applauding the use of force to get me off that stage, it was not easy to remain calm, but I ended my speech with dignity and conviction. That night, congratulatory and support notes came in. I printed out all the emails I received and you can find them at a coffee table in our reception area at Blumhouse. Those emails were actually much better than any of the Oscars or Emmys that Hollywood offers. "

In Blum's final note "Capitalize on Luck", he told Vassar graduates that "You can't be lucky without trying again and again. The more chances you run, the more times luck has to do its magic. Despite Whatever intimidation looms large the college graduates face, Blum said, "The opportunities will be there for you, I promise, but they won't always be attractive. For others, you may have to chase them, too. Some will be out of the ordinary, ready to use, off the rails, but don't judge. People judged me, and still do, for producing horror movies. If I had been threatened by that trial, I would not be where I am today. "

Blum said: "If you can survive a horror movie, you can prosper in life."

Today's graduates were represented by the president of the senior class, Heather Nguyen. She and her colleagues were welcomed into the Vassar graduate community by Steve Hankins & # 39; 85, President of the Alumni / i Association of Vassar College. Vassar President Elizabeth Bradley thanked the graduates for what they had taught her over the years. "I learned that students are fearlessly consistent here," he said. "They care and are deeply committed to the life of the school, its culture and its community."

You can watch Blum's graduation speech to Vassar College 2020 graduates below: