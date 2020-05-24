Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Gigi Hadid, Lil Nas X lined up for the Amazon live stream

WENN

A star-studded broadcast to raise money for residents of the Amazon Basin amid the coronavirus pandemic also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo and Shailene Woodley.

Jane Fonda and Morgan Freeman They are among the stars who lend their support to Artists United for the live broadcast of Amazonia.

The broadcast, scheduled for May 28, 2020, will see famous faces including Jane Goodall, Carlos Santana, Jeff Bridges, Peter Gabriel, Leonardo Dicaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Sigourney Weaver, Shailene Woodley, Gigi hadidand Lil nas x They unite to raise money for the Amazon Emergency Fund.

According to Up News Info, Artists United for Amazonia: Protecting the Protectors, organized by "game of Thrones Actress Oona ChaplinIt will feature "indigenous leaders, scientists and a coalition of NGOs (non-governmental organizations)" who will work to raise money for residents of the Amazon basin in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Amazon Emergency Fund website, "100 percent of each donation will go directly to indigenous and forestry communities and organizations facing Covid-19 in the Amazon jungle," to help Amazonians secure the prevention and care of coronaviruses, food and medical supplies, and emergency communications and evacuations, among other services.

Tune in to the two-hour live stream next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET here.