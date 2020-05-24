Jake Plummer at the Rose Bowl and a connection that never faded – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6468eb2fd3c9ed2d58a92f1328019c8b13% %MINIFYHTML6468eb2fd3c9ed2d58a92f1328019c8b13%

The memory is blurred now.

All I can see is Paul Justin's spiral pass about 40 yards into the air as the crowd stands up and an Arizona state wide receiver slides across the field under the lights of Sun Devil Stadium.

Catch, run, roar.

This is how it all started for me: a 7-year-old Red Vines and a Paul Justin bomb that detonated on a Saturday night in Tempe, Arizona.

My father passed away a few years earlier, the victim of a fatal heart attack at the age of 38. Through sports, I connected with another father figure, the same man who coached my tee-ball team and then sent me newspaper clippings of ASU Football Wins after I moved to Illinois after my death. mother two years later. I had read each of those clippings, often more than once, and then pinned them to the wall next to my bed.

In the backyard, I played my own seasons as the Sun Devils' starting quarterback – fighting, pitching, and restoring ASU football to its rightful place with Rose Bowl wins and Heisman Trophies.



For me, sport was always about connections. Connections to people and places I once knew and dreams I hoped would one day come true. It's that instant when a bounce pass finds its target under the basket, a baseball hits that sweet spot on the bat, a spiral connects with those arms spread across the field.

Catch, run, roar.

When Jake Plummer led the Sun Devils to Pasadena in 1997, my tee-ball coach was next to me in the stands of the Rose Bowl. We hugged each other after the Snake slipped into the end zone for a lead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, then consoled ourselves after Joe Germain of Ohio State broke our hearts with a last-minute touchdown pass to David Boston .

Years later, he was in those same stands at Sun Devil Stadium, and I was on the field, covering a game for the Arizona state student newspaper. I looked up to see him smiling and waving.

Paul Justin's touchdown pass had long since been removed from the scoreboard, but the ripples from that moment could still be felt when I returned the salute.