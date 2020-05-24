Is Queen Elizabeth preparing to resign? Is he giving up his throne? Many people ask this question due to the latest turmoil in the Queen Mother's life. Poor Queen Elizabeth has suffered great anguish and loss recently. Prince Harry was said to be his beloved grandson and now he moved to the United States with Meghan Markle and took baby Archie with him. They didn't even bring Archie to England to see his great-grandmother for the last time. At 94 years old, people are amazed at what Queen Elizabeth can do, but there is no denying that she suffers a loss.

Prince Charles recently had a coronavirus and Queen Elizabeth is now believed to be a social estrangement and will remain in quarantine for the foreseeable future. While Prince William and Duchess Kate are preparing for their royal duties, Prince Charles proved that he is as resilient as his parents and fought the deadly disease!

Now that Prince Charles is in good health, Queen Elizabeth is believed to be slowly passing her crown to her son.

Why Queen Elizabeth Might Be Considering Quitting, Experts Say https://t.co/HTYy9oP9pu – Yvonne D Macklin (@imdurmac) May 15, 2020

OK magazine is evaluating the situation and quotes a source who says they have inside information on the royal family.

The source stated the following to the store in the next issue of June 1, 2020.

"There is a lot of talk that the Queen is going to resign permanently. She has dedicated a lifetime of service to the crown and, while it is a very important decision, she is ready to hand the reins over to the next generation."

The OK source also said that Queen Elizabeth has a very close relationship with Prince William and Duchess Kate and that they regularly monitor her and make sure she does well, especially now that she is in quarantine. And although they are close and she has complete confidence that Prince William is ready for his royal duties, she will not overlook Prince Charles.

The source continued.

"The queen adores her grandson but feels that Charles is equally ready to lead the monarchy and is perfectly capable. Also, she will be there to help during the transition, if and when she chooses to make her retirement official. "

What do you think about the report? Do you think Queen Elizabeth II is going to announce her retirement and pass the crown to Prince Charles? Is it time for Queen Elizabeth to resign?

