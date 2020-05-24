Is it time to stop applauding for healthcare workers? An organizer thinks like this

On Thursday nights, the British pound pots and pans and cheer support for doctors and nurses caring for coronavirus patients and other essential workers amid the pandemic.
But the organizer behind the weekly ritual says it's time for it to end, noting concern that the act of recognizing workers has become politicized.
Annemarie Plas, who started #ClapForOurCarers said in an interview with the BBC on Friday that next week's national applause, on the 10th, should be the last. The future of nightly applause in cities like New York, where it started in late March and continues to strengthen in some neighborhoods, remains unclear.
"I think it would be beautiful to be the end of the series, maybe then stop and move on to an annual moment," Plas said. "I feel like this had its moment and then we can, after that, move on to something else."
Ms. Plas said she believed the ritual was "slowly changing,quot; and that other opinions had "begun to surface,quot;, referring to some criticism the movement has received. A The op-ed in The Independent questioned the point of applauding whether health workers were underpaid. And some National Health Service workers have said they felt "stabbed in the back,quot; by people who ignored public health guidelines.
While the British have shown their appreciation for health workers, Plas said, now is the time for those in power to "reward and give them the respect they deserve."
"I think to maintain the positive impact it has had so far, it is better to stop at its peak." he told the BBC.
Ms. Plas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Applauding essential workers is not unique to Britain. Similar daily or weekly events have taken place in Italy, Spain and throughout the United States.
Candi Obrentz, a businesswoman who lives in downtown Manhattan, regularly shares the applause at night in her neighborhood. On twitter.
"If I'm at home, I go out the window, and if I'm on the street, I stop wherever I go to participate," Obrentz said Saturday.
She said she understood Ms. Plas's point of view, but disagreed.
"I feel that only the gesture itself is so important to our psyche," he said, adding that the act itself helped bring people together.
"Even if a health worker doesn't listen to the applause because they are at work and they don't hear it, I think it reminds the reveler, the clapper, that this is real and that it is still happening," he said. "There is no reason why we cannot, for two minutes each night, connect with each other."
Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, said he thought the applause should continue and that he had brought communities together with health workers.
"We are here to always do our job," said Dr. Glatter. "We don't need applause. We are here to care for our patients, but it is certainly a very positive feeling."
Dr. Armando Castro, president of surgery at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, a hospital in Queens, said the first time he experienced the applause it almost made him cry, but that the practice should end.
"It has to come to a natural end," said Dr. Castro. "And when that happens, it doesn't mean that we are not appreciated and that the work we do and continue to do as health workers is taken for granted in no way."
