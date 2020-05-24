Investigators finish property search near Salida – Up News Info

Authorities investigating Suzanne Morphew's disappearance were searching for more clues Sunday night after completing a three-day search for a residence east of Salida.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Suzanne Morphew

They have received hundreds of tips, but Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze is looking for more.

"Someone has that key information in this case that will help us locate Suzanne, and I ask members of our community to continue to use the helpline (719-312-7530) to provide any information, no matter how inconsequential. advice may sound like it, "Spezze said.

%MINIFYHTMLa8b1fc5e43eff7acbee79be18db5251c14%

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined the search with Chaffee County officers at the residence on County Road 105. Investigators went to that clue-based site and concluded their search around from 5 pm Sunday.

"They were unable to establish a connection," Spezze said. The owner was fully cooperative and was not related to the disappearance, he said. Search details were not available.

Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10 after riding a bicycle, authorities said. A neighbor called Chaffee County dispatchers and reported a disappearance.

