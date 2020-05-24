In praise of these talented famous brothers

Once upon a time, a Hemsworth brother decided to leave his native Australia for Los Angeles, with a handful of acting credits and some big dreams.
No, not that.
Er, that one either. Because if you didn't know that Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth He has an older brother, boy. Is he going to treat you? (Also, there may be other pop culture phenomena that you need to catch up on.)
Luke Hemsworth, the oldest of the Australian Hemsworths, was actually the first of the trio to achieve an IMDB profile, after spending a childhood traversing the Northern Territory of the Australian Outback, where his parents worked at a cattle station.
Asked about Jimmy Kimmel Live In 2016, if it was true that they were raised "basically like a pack of wild dingoes," Luke snapped, "Yeah, Hemsworth's house of horrors." Between their motorcycles and a large number of dirt roads to choose from, they managed to entertain themselves. "We woke up in the morning and literally said 'see you, mom', and just disappeared into the bush."
But at some point, his family was uprooted to Phillip Island, south of Melbourne, and the brothers realized that there might be a market for a trio of hot guys with acting skills. The oldest for two years, Luke was the first to dive, scoring a role in very modern Australian soap. Neighbors after studying at the prestigious Australian National Institute of Dramatic Art.
"Then my focus changed. I wanted to have something that could provide money and at the same time allow time for auditions. So, I learned the business of the flats, started mine, and at that time, I got married and had a couple of children." now 38, father of four with wife Samantha Hemsworth saying Entertainment tonight in 2016
But by then he had already laid the groundwork for Chris, now 36, who turned a guest spot into Neighbors in a recurring role in another soap, At home and away. Feeling a successful formula, Liam appeared on that show before addressing Neighbors, the series that started it all.
And although Chris was the first to actually go to Hollywood and make the leap to California, he brought his brothers along, offering Luke the opportunity to serve as his coach in Thor: The Dark World. "Seeing him go through all of that (initial success) crystallized in my mind what I wanted to do," Luke said. ET. "And that I couldn't stay sanding floors for the rest of my life!"
Now all three seem to divide their time between Los Angeles (where Luke settled in Malibu, a stone's throw from where 30-year-old once Liam lived with now ex-wife. Miley Cyrus) and Australia (where Chris returned to raise his trio of children with his wife Elsa Pataky) and have stable concerts everywhere.
How Westworld Actor Luke joked before the premiere of the sci-fi drama: "We're getting out of the woodwork!"
If only. While there are only three Hemsworths to enjoy, there is no shortage of other talented siblings running through Hollywood. And since today is Brother's Day, it felt like a good time to acknowledge your contributions to society. Here are some of our favorite bromances.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Ansel and Warren Elgort
While the Baby Driver Star prefers life in front of the camera, her older brother has had a great career working behind the scenes as director, producer and director of photography.
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic
Seth and Josh Meyers
Oh, take a seat at the Thanksgiving dinner table. The presenter of the talk show and Saturday night live alum is the older brother of the That 70's show character actor and once Crazy tv co-star.
Brian To / FilmMagic
Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez
The often troublesome Two and a half Men alum adopted dad Martin Sheenthe stage name of the Breakfast club The actor decided to keep the family nickname they gave him at birth. No matter their differences (and there are a few), a shared talent means they will always be victorious.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Chris and Scott Evans
What is it like to be Captain Americais the little brother You should ask the A life to live actor, most recently seen in Grace and Frankie.
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
Peyton and Eli Manning
Before everyone hung up their pads, the NFL quarterbacks changed the game, earning two Super Bowl victories each while coaching the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos (Peyton) and the New York Giants (Eli). In his history of head-to-head fighting, big brother Peyton has come out on top three times.
Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images
Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth
Growing up, their fights were vicious ("It's a way of expressing love. This is how we did it in our house: 'Hey man, how nice to see you, here you have a punch in the face'," he explained. Liam a Conan O & # 39; Brien in 2012), but it would be difficult to find three better companions. "He is my hero," said Liam GQ Chris's "I really admire him."
JD, Drew and Jonathan Scott
Brother vs. Brother vs. Brother? Even if J.D. Scott He doesn't have as much airtime as his younger siblings, he's part of his home improvement empire, appearing on Property Brothers at Home and as the host of the racks online Brother vs. Brother coverage.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Wahlburgers
Mark, Paul and Donnie Wahlberg
From Marky Mark and New Kids on the Block to thriving acting careers, brothers Mark and Donnie took similar paths to Hollywood's upper rung while Paul kept the home fires cooking. The executive chef, known for Wahlbergers Spectators, was instrumental in the success of the family's informal food chain nationwide of the same name.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Beau & Jeff Bridges
The Fabulous Bridges Boys: former child actors and sometime co-stars (born to actors Lloyd Bridges), the Los Angeles natives have a huge collection of hardware among them: three Emmys, four Golden Globes, a Grammy, and Jeff's Oscar for 2010 Crazy Heart.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Cole and Dylan Sprouse
The Sprouse twins first appeared on the scene in the double role of 5-year-old Julian in the 1999s. Big potato and they finally landed their own Disney show, Zack's life suite and Cody These days, twentysomethings have moved into more adult roles with Riverdale and Dylan's next adventure, Tyger Tyger.
ABC / Ida Mae Astute
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas
Yes, we are still a "Sucker,quot; for the Jonas Brothers, we are "Only Human,quot;. And we are "Burnin & # 39; Up,quot; with gratitude. They decided to rejoin the band and take the J Sisters for a ride.
KMazur / WireImage
Kevin and Matt Dillon
There is no drama between them, but let's say Kevin had some experience for his fame. Entourage role as the little brother of a well-known movie star. As he said The Guardian in 2015, "I've been called 'Matt's brother' all my life."
John Shearer / WireImage
Billy, Stephen, Alec and Daniel Baldwin
Before they were known as Hailey BieberAs relatives, the quartet of actors was so synonymous with good looks that even Clueless& # 39; Cher Horowitz referred to his infatuation as "a total Baldwin,quot;.
Brian To / FilmMagic
Jerry and Charlie O & # 39; Connell
Raise your hand if you didn't notice Jerry maguire the actor had a similar little brother until he was chosen to deliver the roses in The Bachelor in 2005. Will they accept our apology?
Matt Stroshane / Getty Images
Nick and Drew Lachey
As half of the boy band 98 Degrees, Ohio-raised musicians (now both married and with children) have been raising the temperature since 1996.
Jeff Vespa / Getty Images
Luke, Owen and Andrew Wilson
Basically the American version of Hemsworths, this acting trio has appeared on movie screens since 1996 Bottle rocket. And while Luke and Owen may be more instantly recognizable, big brother Andrew has caught parts in movies like Passing fever, Whip! and The Royal Tenenbaums, starring his little brothers.
Todd Williamson / Getty Images for Amazon
Ben and Casey Affleck
Long before the Oscar winners thrived on film sets (among their joint projects: Gone Baby Gone and Hunting goodwill), it was just two kids trying to succeed in their Boston neighborhood. "We kind of just kept growing," Casey said. We weekly in 2019. "My dad was not around and my mom worked very early in the morning until night, so we were together in childhood and shared all that time and all those experiences."
Ronald Martinez / Getty Images
Isaac, Zac and Taylor Hanson
The Hanson brothers of our youth can now parent a total of 13 children combined (and have adopted the more simplified nickname, Hanson), but they are still MMMBoping almost two decades after their incredibly catchy debut. Let's face it, you're probably singing it right now.
Don Arnold / WireImage
Joel and Benji Madden
It's safe to say that these brothers are totally rockers: More than two decades after they founded Good Charlotte, they have also teamed up to form pop rock duo The Madden Brothers and artist management company MDDN. Not to mention, the double date we'd most like to have with their wives. Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz.
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Keenan Ivory, Shawn, Marlon and Damon Wayans
Three decades after the comedy genius quartet had In vivid color viewers tell their friends, "homey, don't play that,quot;, everyone is still collecting film and television credits. A highlight: The Wayans Bros. & # 39; five-season run in the late 90s. Hated it? Barely.
Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry
Sure, they're not living on adjoining palace pads forever as we once expected, but the royal heirs are still delighted. Even in the midst of their dispute, Harry still insisted on his 2019 document, Harry and Meghan: an African journey"I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."
ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images
Fred and Ben Savage
Between Wonderful years and Boy meets world, these teenage heartbreakers became adult actors and directors, found their way into many Tiger beat subscriber wall.
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic
Dave and James Franco
"I didn't want people to think I was riding their skirts," the young Franco said of the collection papers in 21 Jump Street and Neighbors before partnering with James for 2017 The artist of disaster. "When I first started, everyone knew who (James) was, so I decided I wanted to do my thing for a while." But the Oscar-nominated film about cult film The room and its eccentric star Tommy WiseauHe continued, "It felt like the right time and project and the right dynamic."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for CBS Films
Ethan and Joel Coen
The team behind the Oscar winning fee, like True grain, Fargo, The big lebowski and No country for old menThe filmmakers, known simply as the Coen Brothers, are known for their eccentric characters, their penchant for quirky and general skill that makes moviegoers label them as some of the best in the business.
%MINIFYHTML269a99fba2ac432d2e3815fb158f9a7312%