In praise of these talented famous brothers

Once upon a time, a Hemsworth brother decided to leave his native Australia for Los Angeles, with a handful of acting credits and some big dreams.

No, not that.

Er, that one either. Because if you didn't know that Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth He has an older brother, boy. Is he going to treat you? (Also, there may be other pop culture phenomena that you need to catch up on.)

Luke Hemsworth, the oldest of the Australian Hemsworths, was actually the first of the trio to achieve an IMDB profile, after spending a childhood traversing the Northern Territory of the Australian Outback, where his parents worked at a cattle station.