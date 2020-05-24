Ignoring coronavirus fears, Hong Kong protesters rally against China's push

"Hong Kong's independence is the only way out," protesters chanted as they entered a busy thoroughfare in the Causeway Bay shopping area. They sang songs and raised signs as they advanced, ignoring the warnings of dozens of police in riot gear to disperse.
The demonstration was the largest in the territory in several months since the coronavirus epidemic and regulations on social distancing have kept many anti-government protesters in their homes.
Tam Tak-chi, an activist from People's Power, a pro-democracy group, held what he described as an outdoor public health conference at a street stall, distributing masks and social distance advice while criticizing the city riot police officers and Beijing's tight grip.
"With the national security law, people cannot be healthy," said Tam. "Stand with Hong Kong. Fight for freedom."
The police moved quickly to close it, and they saw Mr. Tam being taken away.
As the crowd flared, the trams were pinned to the rails, with passengers pulling out their phones to film the activity. A protester stuffed police cones under the tires of a minibus to prevent it from moving.
"I went out today to protest the evil law that China will impose on Hong Kong," said Billy Lai, a 34-year-old social worker. "If we can all do a little more, I hope we can bring change to society."
Many tried to march west to another district, but were rejected when police fired tear gas. Police said in a statement that their officers had to use the measure to disperse crowds that blocked traffic and threw umbrellas, water bottles, and other objects at officers.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the protests that rocked Hong Kong for much of last year had posed a serious threat to national security, proving that such legislation had been long overdue.
"We must do it without the slightest delay," he said at a press conference.
He tried to allay concerns that the rules would be used as cover to silence anti-government dissent in the city, saying the move targeted a "very narrow category,quot; of acts that threaten national security.
The movement is also struggling to recover from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Even before local authorities enacted bans at large public gatherings, many Hong Kong residents decided to stay home and avoid crowds. Since January, attempts to revive last year's protests have been poorly attended to and quickly put down by the police.
Despite the fact that the threat of the virus has decreased, some in the pro-democratic field have said that they prefer to express their discontent in Potentially safer ways, like boycotting companies that sympathize with Beijing.
Sunday's march was planned ahead of the national security announcement. Originally he intended to oppose a separate bill, in the Hong Kong legislature, to criminalize disrespect for the Chinese national anthem. Anti-government groups see that proposal as yet another indication of the continent's invasion of Hong Kong.
"In the eyes of the one-party dictatorship of the Chinese Communist Party, defending democracy is considered a subversion," said Lee Cheuk-yan, who led a small protest Sunday in front of the China Liaison Office, which represents the interests of the continental government. In the territory. "Of course, this is a threat to the people of Hong Kong and the freedom that we have enjoyed."
Sunday's march was smaller than the large protests that filled the streets of Hong Kong last year to protest a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The Hong Kong government eventually abandoned that law, but protests continued over issues such as the use of force by the police and limits to democracy in Hong Kong.
This year, the police have taken a more assertive approach to protests, trying to stop the mass gatherings before they occur. They have also fined groups of protesters for violating established social distancing regulations to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Hong Kong government previously attempted to introduce security laws in 2003, but was arrested after a mass protest march. Since then, the city government has avoided reintroducing such legislation.
Carrie Lam, the Beijing-backed leader in Hong Kong, said the local impasse made it necessary for Beijing to introduce such laws. But for many in Hong Kong, central government intervention has dealt a severe blow to the autonomy promised to the city when it returned to China from British control in 1997.
Ezra Cheung and Elaine Yu contributed reports.