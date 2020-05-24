ICYMI: Inside Meghan and Harry's anniversary, Red Nose Day and more

Once upon a time, in a land not too far away, a prince met an American girl. They fell madly in love and lived happily ever after …
Or something like that. In case you missed it, this week Prince harry and Meghan Markle they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. But unlike their nuptials (they said "Yes, I do,quot; in front of 600 people while 29.2 million Americans watched from their homes), the couple kept their holidays quiet and enjoyed their California home with their son. Archie Harrison. "They're just going down," a real source shared with E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just spending time as a family. Keeping things simple."
However, that does not mean that the day has come and gone without exchanging gifts. "They generally follow traditional anniversary gift giving," a source revealed. "The second year is cotton and each one gives it its own touch. They are very thoughtful and romantic gifts."
In fact, their love story was one of several events we provided this week.
In honor of Red Nose Day stars, including Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox, Mandy moore and Justin Hartley They joined together to raise money for those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
"With millions of families under increased economic stress due to illness, job loss and business closings, and school closings," NBC said in a statement ahead of the event, "the mission of the Red Nose Day campaign it's more urgent than ever. " to ensure that vulnerable children have access to food, shelter, health care, education and more. "
Meanwhile, more than 20 years later Britney Spears released "Hit Me Baby One More Time,quot;, the pop princess reached a new major milestone: her 1998 hit took first place in Rolling StoneList of the 100 best debuts of all time. And there is much more music to celebrate thanks to Lady Gagaand Ariana Grande, who had fans eagerly clutching umbrellas after releasing their new song "Rain On Me,quot;.
"It was a beautiful and very healing process for me," Gaga said of working with her fellow artist. "Not necessarily having a female artist to guide me when I arrived, and being able to be with her and hug her and say: 'Anything you feel chains you, any pop cultural construction that you feel you have to live with. I would like you to forget it and be yourself. "
"That woman has been through some really difficult, really difficult life trials." "And her ability to keep going. When she entered the studio, she was still crying and she wasn't. And she said, 'You'll be fine. Call me, here's my number.'"
To see all the pop culture moments you missed this week, watch the video above and tune in to Pop on Peacock by E! Lilliana Vazquez, available only in Peacock.
%MINIFYHTMLb8d6dc48d4c7b3386368e6336d1d9ce314%