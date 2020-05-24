ICYMI: Inside Meghan and Harry's anniversary, Red Nose Day and more

Once upon a time, in a land not too far away, a prince met an American girl. They fell madly in love and lived happily ever after …

Or something like that. In case you missed it, this week Prince harry and Meghan Markle they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. But unlike their nuptials (they said "Yes, I do,quot; in front of 600 people while 29.2 million Americans watched from their homes), the couple kept their holidays quiet and enjoyed their California home with their son. Archie Harrison. "They're just going down," a real source shared with E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just spending time as a family. Keeping things simple."

However, that does not mean that the day has come and gone without exchanging gifts. "They generally follow traditional anniversary gift giving," a source revealed. "The second year is cotton and each one gives it its own touch. They are very thoughtful and romantic gifts."

