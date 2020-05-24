"I see a lot of people, I don't see masks,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GALVESTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A large crowd of people could be seen on Texas beaches this Memorial Day weekend, as the state continues to slowly reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of cases continue to be reported across the state per day, but state leaders have allowed many companies and public areas to reopen.

The bars were able to reopen last Friday with a capacity of 25%, while the restaurants, which reopened in early May, were able to increase their capacity to 50%.

Residents took the opportunity of the long Memorial Day weekend to go to the beach, where it is also recommended to follow the guidelines for social distancing.

On Galveston Beach, crowds could be seen basking in the sun and looking for some normalcy during the pandemic. However, concerns still persist for officials seeking to keep the public safe.

"The main concern is making sure we don't get any kind of increase, that people follow the guidelines. The most we can do is remind them," said Michael Woody, director of tourism for Galveston Island.

"I see a lot of people, I don't see masks. Except in the press and the first ones to respond … But I have noticed that many people are socially distanced. The beach gives them a lot of space to spread out," said Peter Davis, chief of the Patrol of Galveston Island Beach.

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol said they expect between 250,000 and 500,000 visitors to the beach this Memorial Day weekend.