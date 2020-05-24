How to manage shared parenting in the COVID-19 era

You and your partner broke up, and it sucked, and you had to create a whole new normal for your family. It took time, it took tears, and it probably took some money. But kids come first, and you did everything you could to make them feel comfortable and still connected to both of you.
Maybe he really was entering the routine of shared parenting, just in time for a global pandemic that caused government officials to ask people to stay home as much as possible and try to stay at least six feet from distance from anyone outside your home. When they did to venture.
But what if your children only live with you part of the time? Do you have to go without seeing them for weeks? You should drinkAre you moving in with your ex? Than What is the right thing that involves no one, not you, not them, not the children, going crazy?
Famous family law attorney Laura Wasser, Host of the Everything is fair podcast and founder of online divorce proceedings site It's All Easy, spoke exclusively to E! News on what to do and what not to do when it comes to shared parenting at COVID-19 age and physical estrangement. And, as always, she advises parents to focus on what they need to do to keep their children safe.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
Comply with the agreement
"The first thing I want to say is that I really believe that in most situations, people should comply with their custody orders or, if they don't have custody orders, what was their status quo, what were they doing before (physical distancing) "says Wasser, whose clientele has included Angelina Jolie, Liam Hemsworth and Johnny Depp.
"Try not to change things too much unless it is absolutely necessary. All the working groups and all the other states that I have been in contact with (other than California), judicial officials and mediators and other family law attorneys really they are advising the same thing: that people try to comply with current custody orders unless they involve a trip. Obviously, you cannot take your child on a plane. Even if it was during spring break, you cannot do it in situations where it is not possible or if your partner is a high-risk person. "
Make the most of technology
"If you are in a situation where you cannot exercise your custody time, the hope is that your co-parent will make FaceTime, Zoom a lot easier, putting your child in a place where they can focus and focus and, depending on their age in terms of the length of the visits, there really is as much contact as possible remotely. "
The three cs
"I will also say that for people who are in a situation where they can continue to carry out their custody orders, they really do follow the three C's, which are consideration, cooperation and communication."
Case in point: Wasser has two children that he is raising with their respective parents. "I think my two parents are probably a little bit more hyperactive than me, actually, when it comes to germs, so what I told people is to go to the place of the most distressed person. So they are more nervous about the germs. who I am, and I think what would make them feel more comfortable. We communicate about it. "
She continued, "They really, really want me to not have other people in the house, whether it's babysitting, housewives, you know, the coming mani-pedi girl, so they're all canceled because that's important to them if they're going to share custody and the kids are going to come and go. That's the part of consideration. "
Wasser reiterated, "Be really considerate of what the other person might be feeling because, once again, the less anxiety, frustration, and anger you have in these uncertain times, the more your children will thrive when they get over it. Much of it, so if you and your co-parent can be on the same page, I think it will really be helpful. There are many other things that are being shaken up in your life right now. Having some consistency and being able to look at your parents and know that their parents get along, that they are going to do it well, it is enormous.
And finally, "So, cooperation is, you know, a lot of kids are studying at home remotely. Somehow I took advantage of math in third grade, so my fourth grader's father will come and help him with the math piece of the puzzle. We discovered a change in the schedule just because they are at home during the day, so we will actually have times when we can visit, so the turn is that the pickups will be a little earlier because, if They are home very often, they can't spend as much time with their parents at night, so there is an earlier pickup.
"Being really flexible, really knowing that we are all in this together and that we are going to get out of it," is essential, says Wasser. "Whoever is a jerk and takes advantage of the COVID-19 situation and says, 'I'm not going to share custody with you because I'm really worried' if they aren't really worried, that will come back to bite you."
Err on the side of caution, whatever side
Wasser acknowledges that not all parents will approach shelter at home in the same way, or necessarily want to adjust their own approach to suit their exes.
"I've had people call and say, 'My ex lives in a house or an apartment building. There are a lot of people coming and going, and he doesn't seem to be very considerate of my hygiene and health and safety concerns. I see that he is not washing his hands. He is taking my children to public places, he has his girlfriend and his children coming.
"Again," advises the attorney, "I'll usually say that you should probably comply with the order, but I'd write in an email or chat about all the things that concern you. If they still ignore them, then you're going to have to make a decision, but I'm generally wrong to stick to the schedule. But I mean, look, it's not that simple. Everyone has a different situation. What if I have an elderly father who lives with me? Now I have a son going and coming. Now you are going to be in a situation where you are going to be a carrier, bring it in, so everyone has to adapt it to their schedule. But the thing is, we try to put our children first, and keep the The most consistent things possible for our children will be the best for them right now. "
If you are alone, get in touch
The possible pitfalls of shared parenting are one thing, but doing it all on your own is another. And even as a parent, you may still be physically caring for children on your own. For all single parents, "I'd say hang in there," says Wasser. "I would say, join Zoom's chat groups. One of the biggest problems, overall, during this quarantine, but certainly being a single parent, is the feeling of isolation, the feeling that people are alone. We have seen a huge increase in people who drink. "
"There are many organized places you can go so you don't feel so isolated, and when I say go, I mean online, so you can feel like part of a community, so you can share stories and sympathize with other people. It has It would be really scary, depressing and anxious to be in this situation on your own if you have children and are trying to go to school, or if you are young trying to keep them busy.
"There are a lot of online deals for classes, webinars, getting information, connecting with people, and I think it has been really helpful … We have at It's Over Easy a Zoom group of people who meet, who in mostly single It seems like parents are just figuring out how to get over it and how to do it. I would also say as a single parent setting a schedule, sticking with it, even if you can do some physical exercise, that's great. "
Life after quarantine
Wasser offers an online video course, Next Chapter Series: Life After Divorce. "If someone is bored at home," he says, "it is for people who have been divorced and their next chapter, and it talks about the mind and well-being, there are people who talk about how to put their finances in order, how to organize their closet and their inbox in your email, people talking about going back to the dating scene. It's a group of experts that we put together, and it's kind of a master class. "
When asked if he had seen a change in people's breakdown behavior since the pandemic attack, Wasser says that hearings and mediation sessions with his office have continued through Zoom, and he has definitely seen an increase. on questions about custody hours and support payments, especially from people whose income may be affected by COVID-19 related closings and closings.
She advises: "We are going to find out what is best for everyone, especially if there are children involved. I have received many new calls, obviously there are people who are irritated by being quarantined with their spouse, feeling a little anxious, not necessarily so many people who they initiate divorces, but they try to find out how it would look and how it could happen. "
That said, "I have had no one to cancel the divorce."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
