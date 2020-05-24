How to manage shared parenting in the COVID-19 era

The three cs

"I will also say that for people who are in a situation where they can continue to carry out their custody orders, they really do follow the three C's, which are consideration, cooperation and communication."

Case in point: Wasser has two children that he is raising with their respective parents. "I think my two parents are probably a little bit more hyperactive than me, actually, when it comes to germs, so what I told people is to go to the place of the most distressed person. So they are more nervous about the germs. who I am, and I think what would make them feel more comfortable. We communicate about it. "

She continued, "They really, really want me to not have other people in the house, whether it's babysitting, housewives, you know, the coming mani-pedi girl, so they're all canceled because that's important to them if they're going to share custody and the kids are going to come and go. That's the part of consideration. "

Wasser reiterated, "Be really considerate of what the other person might be feeling because, once again, the less anxiety, frustration, and anger you have in these uncertain times, the more your children will thrive when they get over it. Much of it, so if you and your co-parent can be on the same page, I think it will really be helpful. There are many other things that are being shaken up in your life right now. Having some consistency and being able to look at your parents and know that their parents get along, that they are going to do it well, it is enormous.