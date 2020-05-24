Homecoming S2: the most fun you'll have with an evil company this spring

Warning: This story refers to events in Homecoming S1 but try to avoid major FX spoilers Developers and the new second season of Homecoming.

Sometimes Hollywood in general seems to adopt Google's infamous strategy: do two of everything and see what sticks. Who recently asked about twins as the best friend but the end of life? And did the public need two biographies of "Nikola Tesla to Make Electricity,quot; starring beloved heartbreakers? (In a world where The prestige already exists, probably not.)

This spring, the TV broadcast also entered into this strategy. A couple of shows focused on shady, secret ventures, companies that do almost otherworldly things that piqued the government's interest but really complicated an employee's life, each arriving with a cast of stars and movie pedigree behind the camera. . As an obedient television critic, I watched the first four episodes of both series. Despite each having lots of style, one felt dull and unnecessarily complex, like putting together a puzzle without knowing what the whole picture was at first.

And the other is the Amazon Homecoming, coming to Prime with seven new episodes this weekend. (Apologies to the FX Developers, it probably never ends)

Still in style

Even if Homecoming He lost some high-profile talent before S2 (Julia Roberts character doesn't appear and Sam Esmail didn't direct any of these episodes), you wouldn't call this show sold out after watching this new series of episodes. In her first leading television role, Janelle Monáe is as captivating as ever. She plays a woman named Jackie who struggles to remember how precisely she ended up alone and passed out in a boat in the middle of a remote lake. And instead of Bobby Cannavale representing our main corporate gear for the giant Geist, Hong Chau (the actor behind Lady Trieu of Watchers) reprises her role as Audrey. His few-word corporate executive was last seen as a pseudo-big bad at the end of S1, but here it plays out quite a bit.

Jackie's journey and the dynamic between Jackie and Audrey could be the most exciting parts of these new episodes, similar to how the conversations between Roberts and Stephan James when Walter ended up as the most fascinating part of S1. The only downside for Chau and Monáe comes from the circumstances: Roberts and James had the benefit that Geist's overall product and scheme is a mystery that our two main characters learned and navigated alongside the audience. This time, the audience has a lot more information, taking away some of the intrigue and tension from the show. If the story felt secondary to the S1 performances at times, that dynamic will be amplified here.

The chemistry between his tracks, of course, was only half of Back home initial appeal Mr. robot Creator Sam Email had generously applied his small-screen cinematic lens, using different aspect ratios, lens filters, and a robust palette of 1970s film tributes. New director Kyle Patrick Alvarez did previous work on Starz & # 39; visually inventive Counterpart, so he seems to have the skills to convey some of the same visual language as S1 (with an emphasis on "some,quot; given how clever Esmail has always been). For Alvarez, the S2 Prime Minister in particular feels delightfully Hitchcock-ian, as Jackie sometimes seems to be enveloped by large pine trees or locked in a creepy motel straight from Twin Peaks.

As for the story that unfolds in these episodes, well, that's where Developers comes in.

Prestige is not the point

Understand the plot of Homecoming S2 absolutely requires "pre-in,quot; mounting. Instead of Shea Wigham detecting a new case (sidebar: Nothing Beats Losing Shea Wigham), these episodes revolve around the same basic events, only from new perspectives. Once again, we are seeing how the product of the Geist firm is cultivated and applied, the government still has contracts with them to do unpleasant things, Walter Cruz still endures some less than ideal circumstances.

As such, any mystery (like, why is Janelle Monáe left out at sea again?) Is a bit narrower compared to S1. We are not seeing the plot gain momentum towards a grand conclusion; we're learning a lot about more of the plot mechanics, things previously in the background.

This sounds bland when you spell it like that, but some of the best TV shows in recent memory have rolled out this basic concept to some degree. Watchers gave viewers multiple perspectives of the same events in consecutive episodes; Better call Saul it's all about the mechanics of how a bad lawyer became your dream. Homecoming It's not the same caliber, but this show knows the story it's telling and is committed to exploring it from new angles. S2 has a confined plotline and agrees to reveal it in style, succinctly (with this and I do not agree with this, Half-hour drama is still my favorite binge format), and with nice new characters. (In addition to Jackie and Audrey, Geist himself makes an appearance, played by Chris Cooper of "furious neighbor in American Beauty,quot; fame.) This season is not breaking Mount Rushmore on TV or Alan Sepinwall's Top 20 of 2020, but it's completely enjoyable (think more Strange things S2 that Mr. robot S2)

That little reflection brought my mind back to Devs. Television critics generally seemed impressed by the ambition of that show and puzzled by how small Homecoming it was proposed to be in S2, but I left feeling the opposite. Devs & # 39; the hour-long episodes could be heavy lifting, as the show didn't seem to know if it mattered more to kinetic personal action (our "hero,quot; employee trying to take the lead and uncover his sinister employer) or some possibly magical machine with greater philosophical implications. The former is what kept him going in the early episodes, but the latter spent so much time on it that he couldn't help but feel "this must be the point,quot; even when the series didn't seem to understand how to do it. translate it for everyone who stays with the show. So after four episodes, I stopped, and not "Oh, you have to hold on to the end!" justification could absorb me again.

HomecomingOn the other hand, it never feels too heavy or boring. Defined focus and fastest runtime (you can see all Back home two seasons in about the same amount of time as Devs & # 39; one) means that no sequence feels obviously aimless or stuffy. The show has presented what Geist is doing as fact without a takeaway idea, making the series still interested in the action. After four episodes, I wanted to see how it all played out and had to stop myself from just "playing next,quot; -doing the whole thing. (Amazon described a number of things that the reviewers couldn't reveal, and it seemed like several of those things are bundled together in the second half of the season – temptation avoided.)

To borrow the Hollywood twins analogy once again, one of these evil corporation shows aimed at the glory of prestige and ended as The Equalizer. The other knew he wanted to be a competent B movie all the time and delivered John Wick. And if sitting on my couch looking for a new show to watch a medium pandemic has taught me anything, it's that sometimes it's okay to put the pressure of ambitious greatness on hold for a minute and just enjoy something. Unsurprisingly, Janelle Monáe guarantees a certain base level of that.