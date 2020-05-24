Home Local News HOA President can't calm callers – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am the president of my Homeowners Association and generally enjoy working in our 282 unit community.

I have noticed that since our area took refuge in the place, I received several calls where the homeowner was extremely agitated. Often they start the conversation at high volume and also in the middle of their sentence.

I suppose this upheaval is related to the coronavirus and has little to do with what is happening in our community.

I am an engineer with skills for poor people.

Any suggestions on how I can calm these callers?

– HOA Helper

Dear helper: I appreciate your question and what you are trying to do for the members of your community.

During "normal,quot; times, your engineering skills are probably an ideal choice when you fulfill your important role. Unfortunately, these times call us all to practice new skills.

It would be wise to always keep in mind how anxious many people are right now, even if you are not.

Anxiety has a way of encoding the thought process, as well as magnifying problems until they can seem overwhelming.

Breathe before taking a call. Listen without commenting or interrupting. Do not tell someone to "calm down,quot; (this type of directive leads some people to believe that they are not being heard or understood). Your "listening posture,quot; should be calm, affirmative, and supportive: "I can tell that you are upset. I am sorry this is happening. I know it is tough."

