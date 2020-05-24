HOA President can't calm callers – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML12e5b511372da0c8603069f4741531da11% %MINIFYHTML12e5b511372da0c8603069f4741531da11%

Dear Amy: I am the president of my Homeowners Association and generally enjoy working in our 282 unit community.

I have noticed that since our area took refuge in the place, I received several calls where the homeowner was extremely agitated. Often they start the conversation at high volume and also in the middle of their sentence.

I suppose this upheaval is related to the coronavirus and has little to do with what is happening in our community.

I am an engineer with skills for poor people.

Any suggestions on how I can calm these callers?

– HOA Helper

Dear helper: I appreciate your question and what you are trying to do for the members of your community.

During "normal,quot; times, your engineering skills are probably an ideal choice when you fulfill your important role. Unfortunately, these times call us all to practice new skills.

It would be wise to always keep in mind how anxious many people are right now, even if you are not.

Anxiety has a way of encoding the thought process, as well as magnifying problems until they can seem overwhelming.

Breathe before taking a call. Listen without commenting or interrupting. Do not tell someone to "calm down,quot; (this type of directive leads some people to believe that they are not being heard or understood). Your "listening posture,quot; should be calm, affirmative, and supportive: "I can tell that you are upset. I am sorry this is happening. I know it is tough."

When appropriate, you might ask, "How can I try to help you?"

Be honest in your answers. If a problem goes beyond your role as HOA president, you should say so. If appropriate, you can also ask people to follow up with an email to have a written record of your concern.

I wonder if there is another person in your community who can serve as a temporary "community ambassador,quot;. You and this person could work as a team to keep residents informed of the latest updates.

You don't want to become the community's gossip or discord, but if you help others to be a kind of sounding board, it would do an important job. Think of this as mastering a different type of engineering.

Dear Amy: I was with my man, "Travis,quot;, for eight years. Travis was the love of my life. Our relationship ended because of his cheating and continuing in a relationship with another woman.

Sadly, Travis has found himself using drugs and living a life of crime now, so I guess breaking up was a blessing.

Recently, I found out that he is in prison. I wrote him a letter of support and also sent him a care package. I made it clear that I come from the perspective of friendship.

I wonder if I'm "too nice,quot; to this boy. It really didn't end well between us. He never really apologized, but I guess I love him so much.

He has no family, so I just wanted to be there for him. Did I go overboard?

– Ex-girlfriend too loving

Dear too loving: "Travis,quot; doesn't sound like a good bet. All his minor qualities (deception, lying, etc.) are likely to be amplified in prison.

You're probably not the only woman who cares about Travis, and it might help to assume that he probably has other pen pals.

It's nice of you to get in touch, but if your contact with him forces you to slow down your own progress and personal development, then you're basically incarcerated along with him. That would not be good for you.

Dear Amy: Like thousands of people who have loved in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, we have not been able to see our 89-year-old mother since March.

He was in good health and mentally acute until January. She has been coming and going between hospital and rehab many times since then.

She went from being mentally sharp to having trouble with a simple phone call.

Someone in the family was with her every day until closing. This is a nightmare for us.

Well-meaning friends call to ask how Mom is, and then give advice and, worse, describe similar events that led to the death of their mothers.

I've had to tell them to stop. I can't speak of someone dying right now. I am grateful for their friendship, but I am exhausted and distressed.

– Please stop

Darling please: This is heartbreaking. Yes, please stop.

