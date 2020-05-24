His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

But the demonstration also made clear the challenges facing the pro-democracy movement. Attendance was well below that of last year's large protests, which were inspired by a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.
Some protesters have expressed hopelessness and newly discovered fear of publicly showing opposition. Police showed they planned to act decisively to stop the mass meetings before gathering force.
Analysis: President Xi Jinping's move against Hong Kong echoes the 2014 takeover of the Crimea by President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine, our head of the Beijing office, Steven Lee Myers, writes:
"While Mr. Xi is using legislation instead of military force in territory that is already under Chinese rule, he is nevertheless a reckless move by an autocratic leader willing to risk international condemnation to resist what he considers a foreign intrusion into the security of his country. "
It was only the second brief ceasefire that the parties agreed to in the nearly two decades since a US invasion toppled the Taliban government in 2001.
The announcement comes as worsening violence threatens to derail a fragile peace process aimed at allowing US troops to withdraw after more than 18 years of war.
Next steps: Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for Afghan peace, said the ceasefire could help accelerate the peace process, calling for "the release of the remaining prisoners as specified in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban by the on both sides, with no return to high levels of violence. " and an agreement on a new date for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations. "
In Germany, for example, which has allowed religious services for weeks, 40 worshipers tested positive for the coronavirus after a service at a Baptist church in Frankfurt.
Other places are now lifting restrictions. In Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened on Sunday after a two-month shutdown. In France, the highest administrative court last week ordered the government to allow religious services in person, making the country one of the last in Western Europe to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues.
Large gatherings of the faithful have been linked to the spread of the virus in some places, especially South Korea, where a single group of churches accounted for more than half of the country's early infections.
Leading a "five million team,quot; in New Zealand
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a global progressive icon, has been surprisingly effective in convincing New Zealanders to suspend their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As New Zealand prepares for an election in September, our head of the Sydney office He writes about his leadership style, including his skillful use of Facebook to create a relationship with a population of five million who is "less holy and disciples, more friends or teammates."
North Korean leader: In his first public activity reported by the country's media in three weeks, President Kim Jong-un convened the country's main military governing body to outline "new policies for further increasing its nuclear capabilities and promoting weapons officers.
A cover like no other
As the United States approaches 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, our editors wanted to mark the grim milestone. So instead of the articles, photos, or graphics that typically appear on the front page of The New York Times on Sunday, there is only one list: a long and solemn list of people whose lives were lost in the coronavirus pandemic.
The names, nearly 1,000 of them, were extracted from obituaries in hundreds of American newspapers and convey both the vastness and the variety of lives lost.
"We knew we were approaching this milestone," Simone Landon, assistant editor at the graphics desk, he told The Times Insider. "We knew there should be some way to try to calculate that number."
But Ms. Landon and her colleagues realized that "both among journalists and perhaps in the general public, there is a bit of fatigue with the data." Putting 100,000 points or figures on one page "doesn't really tell you much about who these people were, the lives they lived, what it means to us as a country," Landon said. He came up with the idea of compiling obituaries and death notices for Covid-19 victims from large and small newspapers across the country and selecting vivid passages from them.
"I wanted something that people would remember in 100 years to understand the cost of what we are experiencing," said Marc Lacey, the national editor.
