His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Analysis: President Xi Jinping's move against Hong Kong echoes the 2014 takeover of the Crimea by President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine, our head of the Beijing office, Steven Lee Myers, writes:

"While Mr. Xi is using legislation instead of military force in territory that is already under Chinese rule, he is nevertheless a reckless move by an autocratic leader willing to risk international condemnation to resist what he considers a foreign intrusion into the security of his country. "