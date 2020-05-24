His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Matilda Coleman
But the demonstration also made clear the challenges facing the pro-democracy movement. Attendance was well below that of last year's large protests, which were inspired by a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

Some protesters have expressed hopelessness and newly discovered fear of publicly showing opposition. Police showed they planned to act decisively to stop the mass meetings before gathering force.

It was only the second brief ceasefire that the parties agreed to in the nearly two decades since a US invasion toppled the Taliban government in 2001.

The announcement comes as worsening violence threatens to derail a fragile peace process aimed at allowing US troops to withdraw after more than 18 years of war.

Next steps: Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for Afghan peace, said the ceasefire could help accelerate the peace process, calling for "the release of the remaining prisoners as specified in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban by the on both sides, with no return to high levels of violence. " and an agreement on a new date for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations. "

In Germany, for example, which has allowed religious services for weeks, 40 worshipers tested positive for the coronavirus after a service at a Baptist church in Frankfurt.

Other places are now lifting restrictions. In Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened on Sunday after a two-month shutdown. In France, the highest administrative court last week ordered the government to allow religious services in person, making the country one of the last in Western Europe to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a global progressive icon, has been surprisingly effective in convincing New Zealanders to suspend their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the United States approaches 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, our editors wanted to mark the grim milestone. So instead of the articles, photos, or graphics that typically appear on the front page of The New York Times on Sunday, there is only one list: a long and solemn list of people whose lives were lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

The names, nearly 1,000 of them, were extracted from obituaries in hundreds of American newspapers and convey both the vastness and the variety of lives lost.

But Ms. Landon and her colleagues realized that "both among journalists and perhaps in the general public, there is a bit of fatigue with the data." Putting 100,000 points or figures on one page "doesn't really tell you much about who these people were, the lives they lived, what it means to us as a country," Landon said. He came up with the idea of ​​compiling obituaries and death notices for Covid-19 victims from large and small newspapers across the country and selecting vivid passages from them.

"I wanted something that people would remember in 100 years to understand the cost of what we are experiencing," said Marc Lacey, the national editor.
