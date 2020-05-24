Hilary Duff surprised by the "disgusting,quot; rumor about her caused by the "inappropriate,quot; photo of her 8-year-old son. Check out his answer!

The actress was ashamed of her mother and was also accused of something terrible based on a photo of her 8-year-old son Luca, which quickly went viral on social media. With that said, Hilary Duff felt that people were just "bored,quot; and not taking care of their own business, so she immediately applauded!

It all started when Hilary shared a photo of her son that the trolls considered "inappropriate!"

However, the mother felt the comments were definitely unfounded, so she called the people who accused her of that "boring,quot; for her own good.

The youngest star had yet to clear the air in that photo of her first-born lying down without clothes.

In a now-deleted IG story clip, she explained, as she filmed a whiteboard with a variety of family moments with her and her son and daughter: ‘All of our family photos. Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of (Luca), which I did, so we put a sticker on it. "

Sure enough, she showed the photo once more, the sticker that covered him from the waist down.

Her response came after some users came to charge the actress with sex trafficking and other similar, very serious crimes!

Earlier today, she tweeted in response that: 'Everyone is bored right now, I know … but this is really gross … … whoever dreamed of this and dumped this trash into the universe should take a break from your damn phone. Maybe you have a hobby. "

The defamatory claims against Hilary are quite shocking and in the meantime it appears that the defamatory thread has been removed.

Obviously, there is no evidence that she is involved in sex trafficking and it makes sense that the mother of two was so upset to read that about her.

Fortunately, she also had many fans who defended her and faced trolls.



