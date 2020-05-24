Hilary Duff denies allegations of child abuse after image of naked son went viral

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; She has addressed allegations suggesting that she abused her children after people were concerned about children when a photo of her naked son went viral.

Hilary Duff has attacked social network users accusing her of pedophilia and child trafficking.

A Twitter thread, which has since been removed, stated that the "Lizzie McGuire"Star published photos of his eight-year-old son Luca he was in"completely naked"with" white markings all over the body ".

Conspiracy theorists claimed that Hilary was trying to sell her son and that her ex-husband Mike Comrie He's been trying to get custody for years for that reason.

Speaking in response to the "unpleasant" claims made against her, the actress / singer said, "Everyone bored (like f ** k) now I know … but this is really unpleasant … whoever dreamed of this and put This junk in the universe should take a break from his damn phone. Maybe get a hobby. "

The star's comments came when he became the number one phrase on Twitter due to the allegations.

The mother of two, who also shares her 18-month-old daughter Banks with her new husband. Matthew KomaHe previously confessed that running a house and working from home during the coronavirus crisis had taken its toll.

"It is exhausting. It is so exhausting," he told the American magazine Cosmopolitan. "You know, I have my days where I'm like, 'Oh, I moved mountains and I deserve a medal.' And then there are other days when I ask myself, 'How can I complain?'"