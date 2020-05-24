Home Entertainment Hilary Duff denies allegations of child abuse after image of naked son...

Hilary Duff denies allegations of child abuse after image of naked son went viral

Bradley Lamb
The actress from & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; She has addressed allegations suggesting that she abused her children after people were concerned about children when a photo of her naked son went viral.

Hilary Duff has attacked social network users accusing her of pedophilia and child trafficking.

A Twitter thread, which has since been removed, stated that the "Lizzie McGuire"Star published photos of his eight-year-old son Luca he was in"completely naked"with" white markings all over the body ".

Conspiracy theorists claimed that Hilary was trying to sell her son and that her ex-husband Mike Comrie He's been trying to get custody for years for that reason.

Speaking in response to the "unpleasant" claims made against her, the actress / singer said, "Everyone bored (like f ** k) now I know … but this is really unpleasant … whoever dreamed of this and put This junk in the universe should take a break from his damn phone. Maybe get a hobby. "

The star's comments came when he became the number one phrase on Twitter due to the allegations.

The mother of two, who also shares her 18-month-old daughter Banks with her new husband. Matthew KomaHe previously confessed that running a house and working from home during the coronavirus crisis had taken its toll.

"It is exhausting. It is so exhausting," he told the American magazine Cosmopolitan. "You know, I have my days where I'm like, 'Oh, I moved mountains and I deserve a medal.' And then there are other days when I ask myself, 'How can I complain?'"

