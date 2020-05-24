Heather Rae Young says she doesn't regret posing for Playboy even though it could have affected her real estate career

Us Magazine reported today that Heather Rae Young is not ashamed of her photo shoot for Playboy Magazine. Heather, who is most famous for her role as a real estate agent in Sunse salet, says you are not mad at your choices.

In a May interview, the 32-year-old actress said it was an "incredible experience," being featured as Miss February in 2010. According to the reality star, if she hadn't posed for Playboy, she never would have. I met the people who helped her with her career.

A big part of his career now, Young explained, is the fact that he has to meet many fans. And her photo shoot with Playboy definitely helped with that, because it set her up for fans today.

He added: "I take photos with everyone," before saying that it definitely changed his life.

Young says that eventually, she had to change her career from being a model to a real estate agent. The star claims she studied hard, passed the test, and, after just three months of doing real estate, managed to sell a $ 7.2 million home and a $ 1.5 million condo.

Just a few years later, in 2014, the California native began working with the Oppenheim Group, the organization in which Sell ​​Sunset is currently based.

In the past, Young shared, it was challenging being a Playboy model and also a real estate agent because she had to challenge men's preconceived notions about her. Young says that many men were shocked to see that she was so smart and often said that.

These days, he's been dating HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, whom he started seeing last year in July. Just nine months later, the couple decided to move in together. The 38-year-old reality star told Us Weekly in March that they are likely to be married soon.

As fans of Flip or flip You know, he and Christina Anstead were married from 2009 to 2016. They finalized their divorce in August 2019.



