Happy sixth anniversary, Kim and Kanye! Look back at your dream wedding

Happy Anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!
The couple said "Yes, I do,quot; six years ago today, May 24, at a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye joined those closest to them, along with celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen. However, the most important thing was the presence of the entire Kar-Jenner clan, including the bride and groom's daughter, northwest.
Since then, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three more children:Holy, Chicago and Psalm—And they seem to be stronger than ever, both as parents and Partners! Last year, the duo even renewed their vows in a private ceremony.
To celebrate the iconic duo's sixth wedding anniversary, we remember all the beautiful photos of the Italian nuptials. Do yourself a favor and remember everything from Kim's Givenchy couture gown to Kanye's 20-minute speech by scrolling through the gallery below.
Greetings to the happy couple!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
Nabil Elderkin
I make!
Kim and Kanye were married in Florence in May 2014.
Nabil Elderkin
Get away
Kim and Kanye go through Tuscany hand in hand.
Nabil Elderkin
Dreamer
Kim makes a graceful turn for the camera as Kanye watches adoringly.
Nabil Elderkin
Kiss the bride
Kanye and Kim share a perfect kiss.
Nabil Elderkin
Girlfriend and boyfriend
The couple shows off their beautiful wedding attire against the sprawling Tuscan landscape.
Nabil Elderkin
Greetings to the happy couple
Virgil Abloh and friends huddle around Kanye on his and Kim's special day.
Nabil Elderkin
Get giddy
Kim and Kanye are caught giggling sweetly as they walk hand in hand.
Nabil Elderkin
Husband wife
Kim and Kanye are shown side by side in their wedding attire, holding hands.
Nabil Elderkin
Embarrassed girlfriend
Kim stuns in this beautiful photo of her bridal veil in full swing.
Nabil Elderkin
Wedding party
Nabil Elderkin
Mom and me
Kim de Givenchy's wedding dress hangs alongside a matching version for the daughter northwest.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Glamming
Kim is a fairytale bride in this gorgeous hair and makeup photo before the ceremony.
Nabil Elderkin
Scoping out
Kanye and guest Rich Wilkerson Jr. They are photographed strolling through the ceremony grounds before the wedding.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
I just landed
"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glamor was rushed when we tried to be on time!" Kim wrote on Instagram in honor of her Kanye's fifth anniversary.
Here comes the groom
Kanye has a quiet time with Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. before the ceremony.
Music to your ears
Kanye surprised Kim by having Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli serenade The wedding party. He sang "Hail Mary,quot; as Kim walked down the hall, as well as her success. "With you he broke you. "
Bridal sewing
Kardashian, seen here in her latest gown at the Givenchy workshop in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a tailored gown for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. "She seemed very calm and confident," she told E! Philip Wolff, who trimmed the bride's hair before going to Europe. News. "Excited, sure. Not nervous, no."
You can now kiss the bride!
The couple closed their lips after Pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. pronounced them male and female. "I am blessed to have my new son and his family as part of ours," matriarch Kris Jenner told E! News after Kimye's nuptials.
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. West!
The wedding cost about $ 2.8 million reported, and that doesn't include the week in Paris! Famous guests included LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen, and Tyga.
Proud married parents
Right after exchanging vows, Kim and Kanye went to the roof of the Forte di Belvedere to take photos. This is the first photo of them with North as a married couple.
Newest member of the family
After saying "Yes,quot;, Kanye talks to her mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her many sisters-in-law in a sunny room at the Forte di Belvedere.
Ready for honeymoon
Kardashian switched to a mini Balmain for reception. "It was a magnificent, unforgettable night," he tells E! Florentine designer Ermanno Scervino. Kimye's wedding news. "I wish Kim and Kanye that the beauty of Florence remains forever in their hearts."
Cool
The rapper kisses his wife on the cheek inside the photo booth.
Full language
The two of them got a little naughty.
Just Married
The newlyweds wore matching leather jackets and posed for photos inside a photo booth. Later, West gave a wedding speech that lasted about 20 minutes. At one point, he called the Kardashians an "industry,quot; and "the most remarkable people of our time,quot; that can "make the world a better place."
Make sure you're stuck with keeping up with the Kardashians Before season 18 returns in September! Check out the full episodes here.
