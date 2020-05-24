Happy sixth anniversary, Kim and Kanye! Look back at your dream wedding

Happy Anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

%MINIFYHTML636303351f3b5ad6b308cf488ec20a6313% %MINIFYHTML636303351f3b5ad6b308cf488ec20a6313%

The couple said "Yes, I do,quot; six years ago today, May 24, at a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye joined those closest to them, along with celebrities like Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen. However, the most important thing was the presence of the entire Kar-Jenner clan, including the bride and groom's daughter, northwest.

Since then, Kim and Kanye have welcomed three more children:Holy, Chicago and Psalm—And they seem to be stronger than ever, both as parents and Partners! Last year, the duo even renewed their vows in a private ceremony.

To celebrate the iconic duo's sixth wedding anniversary, we remember all the beautiful photos of the Italian nuptials. Do yourself a favor and remember everything from Kim's Givenchy couture gown to Kanye's 20-minute speech by scrolling through the gallery below.