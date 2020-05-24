Hana Kimura's death: Terrace House star died "after facing online harassment"

Hana Kimura died after becoming a victim of cyber bullying, it has been reported.

%MINIFYHTMLfc2b31b8b7f94357eb2761e9de7f697511% %MINIFYHTMLfc2b31b8b7f94357eb2761e9de7f697511%

The professional fighter, who was part of the cast of the popular Japanese reality series. Terrace of the house, passed away at age 22 last week.

She was reportedly found dead in her home. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Kimura had recently posted messages on social media that seemed to be saying goodbye to his fans. His death has sparked widespread anger at the cyberbullying epidemic.

Yukio Hatoyama, a former prime minister of Japan, tweeted about Kimura's death and said Japan should consider sanctions for those who harass people online.





Local media said Kimura's death followed intimidation over his behavior on the show, which aired on the country's Fuji television and on Netflix.

read more

Kimura was a fan favorite on the show, and she had a shy personality despite her outgoing personality in the ring.

World Wonder Ring Stardom, a women's wrestling league in Japan, issued a statement urging people to "be respectful" and "give a little time for things to be processed."

Kimura's last Instagram post was a photo of her and a cat with the message, "I love you, have a long and happy life. Sorry."

Su Yung, an American fighter, wrote: “I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister.

"Distressed," wrote wrestler Jamie Hayter. "I don't even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can't express it."

%MINIFYHTMLfc2b31b8b7f94357eb2761e9de7f697512% %MINIFYHTMLfc2b31b8b7f94357eb2761e9de7f697512%

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers you support; You can talk to someone for free by phone, confidently, at 116 123 (UK and ROI), send an email to [email protected] or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.