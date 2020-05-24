Hana Kimura, Japanese wrestler and star of Netflix series, dies at 22

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11
<pre><pre>Hana Kimura, Japanese wrestler and star of Netflix series, dies at 22
%MINIFYHTML7fd96b840342e050cff744e2cd68b14512%

Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler who starred in the Netflix reality series "Terrace House: Tokyo," died. She was 22 years old.

%MINIFYHTML7fd96b840342e050cff744e2cd68b14513%

The cause of death and when he died were not immediately available. Ms. Kimura was found dead in her home, The Associated Press reported, citing the Japanese media.

"We regret to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," said World Wonder Ring Stardom. "Please be respectful and allow time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends."

The group described Ms. Kimura, known for her pink hair, as someone who "marched to the beat of her own drum."

A representative for Netflix could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

Tributes to Kimura appeared on social networks, including one of the American fighter Ronda Rousey.

%MINIFYHTML7fd96b840342e050cff744e2cd68b14515%

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here