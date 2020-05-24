Hana Kimura, Japanese wrestler and star of Netflix series, dies at 22

Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler who starred in the Netflix reality series "Terrace House: Tokyo," died. She was 22 years old.
The cause of death and when he died were not immediately available. Ms. Kimura was found dead in her home, The Associated Press reported, citing the Japanese media.
"We regret to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," said World Wonder Ring Stardom. "Please be respectful and allow time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends."
The group described Ms. Kimura, known for her pink hair, as someone who "marched to the beat of her own drum."
The most recent post on Ms. Kimura's Instagram account, where she had over 241,000 followers, He showed her posing with a cat with a message saying "Goodbye." Another publication said: "I love you, live long and happy. Sorry," reported the A.P.
Kimura appeared as a cast member on the Netflix reality series "Terrace House: Tokyo," in which cameras followed six strangers, ages 20 to 31, "looking for love while living under the same roof," according to Netflix.
A representative for Netflix could not immediately be reached on Sunday.
Tributes to Kimura appeared on social networks, including one of the American fighter Ronda Rousey.
"I know that trolls who spend their days harassing others online are fighting their own mind demons, but please find a way to release their venom in a way that doesn't poison others." she wrote on Instagram. “Even the weight of a straw can be the one that breaks the back of a camel. The smallest push could be what sends someone to the limit. "
Ms. Kimura was a second generation fighter, the daughter of professional wrestler Kyoko Kimura.
Young Kimura auditioned for the Japanese group Wrestle-1 in 2015 and made her professional wrestling debut the following year, according to IMBd.com. She also starred with Sendai Girls & # 39; Pro Wrestling, the site said.
She competed in several bouts in the Ring of Honor fighting series, including a six-woman fight in a sold-out event at Madison Square Garden, according to Ring of Honor website.
