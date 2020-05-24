Halle Berry and The Weeknd get emoji joking about their sexy throwback clip

WENN

It is believed that the creator of hits of & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; sent a flirtatious message to the actress of & # 39; Monster & # 39; s Ball & # 39; after she shared a GIF of herself as Miss Stone from her 1994 movie, & # 39; The Flintstones & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Halle Berry and Weekend They have sent the tongue wagging about their online interactions. The actress who plays the Bond Jinx girl in "Die another day"He shared a sexy retro clip from his 1994 movie"The Flintstones"on Saturday, May 23, and fans quickly realized that she responded to an interesting comment left by hit creator" Blinding Lights. "

%MINIFYHTML7f30cadc7603e8a4abd2c4a50a421dad13% %MINIFYHTML7f30cadc7603e8a4abd2c4a50a421dad13%

Under the short video that the 53-year-old actress posted on Instagram, the 30-year-old singer left a single fiery emoji. While the emoji could translate to many things, it's better known to convey the thought that you're probably finding it hot. In response, she hastened to send back two praying emojis and three hearts.

The Weeknd sent flirty comments to Halle Berry

Berry's publication itself showed the "Monster ball"Actress dressed in an animal print and a large necklace while playing Miss Stone in the family comedy directed by Brian Levant. Along with the GIF, she wrote:" Stone was always her own damn humor. – Happy anniversary of #TheFlinstones # 1994 ".

<br />

%MINIFYHTML7f30cadc7603e8a4abd2c4a50a421dad14% %MINIFYHTML7f30cadc7603e8a4abd2c4a50a421dad14%

Several other celebrities have also reacted to Berry's nostalgic post. Megan Thee Stallion sent on "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"Emojis of four hearts with stars, which led the actress to write," alert for evildoers. "Meanwhile, fellow actress Natalie Portman He left a comment that said, "[love emoji!] this movie and you in it!"

Megan Thee Stallion and Natalie Portman reacted to Halle Berry's nostalgic post

This was not the first time that Berry had excited fans for his interaction with male artists. In March, she romantically linked with DJ D-Nice after she appeared at the latter's virtual party on Instagram Live. "I could stay with her all night" and "Good night Nice, you made me overnight" were some of the comments he made that reportedly left him laughing.

Weeks later, however, the ex-wife of Olivier Martinez confessed in an Instagram Live session with Lena Waithe who has no plans to rush into any relationship. "I no longer feel the need for a relationship, so I don't feel the need to rush or accept something that is not totally right for me," he said.

"It is not that there is anything wrong with the people I have been with, but I am going to wait for my party or I will be alone and I will be with my children and I will make my life as I am doing it," continued the beauty of Hollywood. . She added, "I decided, no, I'm going to slow down, I'll take a minute and spend time with myself. And it's been so good I think I could stay like this!"