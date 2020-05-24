Gucci Mane thanks everyone who didn't tease him: was it an opportunity for Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Gucci Mane, possibly one of the most respected rappers in the game, was released from prison approximately four years ago today. Hot New Hip Hop reported that the rapper turned to his social networks to comment on what was one of the most important moments of his life.

Despite the fact that Gucci Mane continued to be successful as a recording artist, even throughout his tenuous career, there were times when he got into serious trouble. Regardless, the legend of the old Gucci Mane lives on to this day.

On his Instagram, the rapper celebrated what would be his fourth year since he finally left the big house. You can see what the artist said below, including his comment on "snitches,quot; who betrayed him and "switched sides."

Gucci's comments come at a particularly pertinent time. Tekashi 6ix9ine, or Daniel Hernández, was released from prison to home confinement after being charged, convicted, and sentenced for his role in Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

According to the story, 6ix9ine allegedly partnered with the gang as a way to earn street credit for her rap career, however things quickly turned very ugly.

In her Instagram Live session, 6ix9ine claims that the other men did all kinds of terrible things to her, including attempted kidnapping, robbery, and even sleeping with her son's mother while on tour.

6ix9ine explained in the ‘Gram that she had no loyalty to the gang men because they didn't show any to her either.

Putting the story aside, Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself in trouble with the rap community for betraying his associates, which has been a huge misstep for years. In general, it was thought that anyone who did the same would end their career.

Ad

This was not the case for Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has since seen his career explode to a height never seen before, even before he was imprisoned. In other words, perhaps Tekashi 6ix9ine's career is a sign that the "no snitch,quot; mantra is coming to an end.



Post views:

0 0