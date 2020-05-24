Gears of war: when analog mechanical computers ruled the waves

To update: We have been resurfacing this function since 2014 for your reading pleasure this festive weekend.

The USS Zumwalt, the last destroyer to now undergo acceptance testing, comes with a new type of naval artillery: the Advanced Gun System (AGS). Automated AGS can fire 10 precision-guided rocket-assisted projectiles per minute at targets more than 100 miles away.

Those projectiles use GPS and inertia guidance to improve the weapon's accuracy to a probable error circle of 50 meters (164 feet), meaning that half of their GPS-guided projectiles will fall within that distance of the target. But get rid of the sleek GPS housings, and the AGS and its digital fire control system are no more accurate than nearly a century-old mechanical analog technology.

We are talking about analog electromechanical fire control computers like the Ford Mark Mark 1A Fire Control Computer and Mark 8 Rangekeeper. These machines solved more than 20 variable calculus problems in real time, constantly, long before digital computers got their sea feet. They were still in use when I served aboard the USS Iowa in the late 1980s.

There were some efforts to unite these older systems or replace them with digital technology during my tour, one of which (called the Advanced Weapons System Technology Program) was remarkably similar to the AGS 100-mile case: a GPS and inertial guide 11 -dart-shaped shell shell wrapped in a detachable 16-inch jacket, or sabot, that could have flown almost as far without the help of the rocket thanks to the battleship's great weapons.

So why did the Navy never continue to digitize the battleship's great weapons? I asked retired Navy Captain David Boslaugh, former director of the Army's Tactical Embedded Computer Program Office, that question. And if anyone knew, it was Boslaugh. He played a role in the development of the Navy Tactical Data System, the forerunner of today's Aegis systems, the mother of all digital sensors and fire control systems.

"At one point, my office was asked to do a study on upgrading Iowa-class battleship fire control systems from analog to digital computers," Boslaugh replied. "We found that digitizing the computer would improve neither the reliability nor the precision of the system and we recommend, 'Don't bother'." Even without digital computers, the Iowa could fire 2,700-pound "dumb,quot; projectiles nearly 30 miles inland with deadly precision, within a circle of probable error of around 80 meters. Some of its shells had circles of destruction larger than that.

How can a gearbox, cams, racks and pins handle ballistic calculations based on differential equations with dozens of variables in real time? How do you manage to put a piece of metal that weighs as much as a Volkswagen Beetle on top of a target on the horizon in the first place? And how did this metal and grease outperform digital systems for so long? Let's start with a bit of battleship ballistics history, complete with vintage naval training films to accurately show how analog mechanical computing works.

Turning ballistic

Shooting things with a gun from a ship is not exactly easy. In addition to the usual problems ballistics face: calculating how much hit to apply, how high to aim to hit a target in a given range, how much to compensate for the wind and Coriolis effect, you need to factor in the fact that you're shooting. from a platform that constantly changes pitch, tilt and position. If you're lucky enough to have a stationary target, the variables are still comparable to trying to hit something with a water balloon from the back of a jumping kangaroo.

Shooting things in sight of a ship is a feedback loop. Aim at the target, calculate its relative movement and other ballistic conditions, shoot, watch where the shot falls and adjust it. Shooting targets on the horizon is even more complicated. It requires an advanced observer who can give an accurate geographic solution and then make corrections based on where the projectiles land to get them to the target.

In the days leading up to the turrets, ships fired weapons into the sides. Adjustments were generally made by where the projectiles fell and waiting to fire until the side facing the enemy was on the up side of a roll. But with the arrival of battleships and battlecruisers in the early 1900s, the range and lethality of ship cannons increased dramatically. Now there was a greater need for precision as well.

That need corresponded with the rise of analog computers. Astronomers used mechanical analog computers for centuries to predict the positions of stars, eclipses, and the phases of the moon, the first known mechanical analog computer, called the Anticythera Mechanism, which dates back to 100 BC. C. But no one ever used computers to try to kill people until much later.

Analog computers use a common set of mechanical devices to do their calculations, the same type of devices that convert the torque created by a car's engine into rotating wheels, lift valves, and moving pistons. Data is "input,quot; to analog computers continuously, usually by rotating the axis inputs. A mathematical value is assigned to a full 360-degree rotation of the axis.

In the days of the ancient Greeks, data entry was done by turning a wheel. In modern analog computers, sensor data variables, such as speed, direction, wind speed, and other factors, were transmitted by electromechanical connections: synchronized gyro and "stable vertical,quot; gyro signals, tracking systems and speed sensors. The constants, as the passage of time, were entered by special constant speed electric motors.

Connecting all the axes to turn them into a continuous set of calculation results is a collection of gears, cams, frames, pins and other mechanical elements that translate motion into mathematics through geometric and trigonometric principles. This is also done through "coded,quot; functions that store the most complex calculation results in their precisely machined forms. Working together, these parts instantly compute a very precise answer to a very specific set of questions: where will the target be when the giant bullet it pushes out of a fluted cannon 68 feet long arrives and where should I aim? get it there?

When precisely assembled, analog computers can be much more accurate than digital computers in these types of questions. Because they use physical inputs and outputs instead of digital, they can represent curves and other geometric elements of calculations with an infinite level of resolution (although the precision of those calculations is based on how well their parts are machined and on the loss by friction and sliding). ) Least significant digits are not removed, and responses are continuous rather than relying on clock-driven "next-round,quot; computing cycles.