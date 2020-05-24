Gabrielle Union shows love to Diddy – Check out her latest photo

Gabrielle Union showed Diddy a little love by promoting Ciroc vodka. As you probably already know, in 2007 Diageo signed a marketing agreement with Sean "P Diddy,quot; Combs, to give Ciroc an "ultra premium,quot; vodka.

According to The Financial Times, Diddy makes a 50-50 split from Ciroc's sales profit.

Anyway, check out Gaby's photo below:

Ad #ad Preview of my summer plans 👁 @Ciroc Summer Watermelon is giving me all the vibes of summer. Available for a limited time only: grab a bottle while you can 🍉! #glutenfree, "captioned her photo.

Diddy jumped in the comments to show his gratitude for the post.

A fan said: ‘Damn girl! U make watermeLon look good !! "and another follower posted this message:" Yassss! Give it a little flavor with a little pineapple juice and tajin on the edge … and of course ice! Delicious. & # 39;

Someone else also spilled on the vodka and said: ‘Omg this Watermelon @ciroc is so hard to find. I need a ughh 😫 case ’and a posted commenter:‘ I am a new public page aiming to improve your life with comments and inspiration. Just the beginning.

Another commenter posted this: "It's THE best with Sprite: shake not stirred," and someone else said, "My favorite flavor mixed with the Red Bull Watermelon Summer Edition!"

One commenter wrote, "I don't drink Ciroc often, but I LOVE this flavor! It's quite an environment!"

Gabrielle made the headlines not too long ago when she and Dwayne Wade's daughter, baby Kaavia, decided to break the internet with their viral version of #FruitsnackChallenge.

Cutie Pie Kaavia was not interested in the games her mother played, so as soon as she saw her favorite snacks, she decided she would eat them.

As expected, fans raved about the girl in the comments like there's no tomorrow.



