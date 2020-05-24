For Bob Dylan's birthday, check out some of his best performances in Boston

If Bob Dylan seems to have been around forever, that may be because, for all intents and purposes, he's been: Celebrating his 79th birthday today, Dylan took him out of Minnesota in 1961 at the age of 19 for New York City, and has been a unique and unmatched voice in popular culture basically ever since.

Over the past 60 years, during which Dylan has sold millions of records, he has been dubbed "the voice of a generation,quot;, went through several self-imposed exiles and at least one religious revival, and won the Nobel Prize for Literature, he has also had an inextricable relationship with the Boston area, whose audiences always seemed to have a special appreciation for Bob's witty pun and his no-prisoner attitude.

In particular, Dylan's October 31, 1975 show in Plymouth, Massachusetts, part of the Rolling Thunder Review tour reviewed by director Martin Scorsese in the Netflix (partially fabricated) documentary last year, is still advertised by some as "The best Dylan concert of all time." He has made countless stops in Massachusetts before and after, from a Tufts University concert in 1964 to a show at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell last November, with hundreds in between: sometimes he was brilliant, sometimes inscrutable, but always It was Bob.

To celebrate Bob's birthday, watch Plymouth's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall,quot; as captured in the Netflix documentary below, followed by a few other Bob Dylan performances in the Boston area captured by intrepid concert goers in recent years.

Bonus: Also from the Netflix documentary, here are Bob and Allen Ginsberg visiting Jack Kerouac's grave in Lowell in 1975:

Share your own memories of Bob Dylan Boston in the comments below!