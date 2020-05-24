Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears at the nightclub without a face mask – some people are outraged and others less so

Everyone has their own way of dealing with the quarantine blockade that seems to be finally disappearing across the United States. Many governments ask citizens to wear masks in public, while others require it.

A star who doesn't care much about that idea is Floyd Mayweather Junior, who recently appeared at a nightclub and was obviously not taking the social distancing rule seriously. As most know, everyone has been told to practice social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other words, a person has to stay at least 6 feet away from others, or at least wear a mask in public if necessary. Floyd Mayweather Junior was recently seen at the International Boutique Nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In a clip posted by a user, you can see that Floyd was hanging a table in a crowded room where not many people wore masks. In fact, none of them were at all.

Unfortunately, the post has been removed.

Earlier this year, even Boris Johnson was upset about not practicing proper social distancing rules at the start of the pandemic. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, allegedly boasted that he would not stop shaking hands with people.

Boris probably made the comment as a way of insinuating that he would not let fear of the virus affect him. Unfortunately, Boris later tested positive for COVID-19 and had to spend much of his time in the intensive care unit at a British hospital.

Media reports stated that Boris was struggling immensely, but other sources claimed that Boris was doing well. If there is one thing for sure, it is that cases like these sometimes reveal evil in other people.

For example, in the case of Floyd Mayweather Junior, the boxer was accused of being too arrogant to comply with the rules of social distancing, as if he were above them.

Internet users, energized by his anonymity and his new sense of self-righteousness, accused Floyd of spreading a virus that could lead to another large-scale crash. However, people on the opposite side of the spectrum argued that Floyd's actions were probably not that important, with or without a mask.



