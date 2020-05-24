Fisherman’s Wharf Warehouse destroyed fire fishing traps, threatens Dungeness crab season – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – The huge fire that ravaged a warehouse in Fisherman & # 39; s Wharf has destroyed the fishing gear used to deliver approximately two-thirds of the city's fresh seafood, threatening to disrupt the upcoming season of Dungeness crab, local fishermen said Sunday. .

The fire broke out before dawn on Saturday and razed a warehouse the size of a soccer field near the north end of Pier 45.

Larry Collins, who heads the San Francisco Community Fisheries Association, estimates that thousands of crab, shrimp and black cod traps worth up to $ 5 million were lost in the fire. He told the San Francisco Chronicle that the numbers could be much higher since port officials changed the role of the warehouse at a storage facility in February because it lacked adequate fire sprinklers.

"Pier 45 is the heart and soul of commercial fishing outside the Bay Area," said Collins. "To take a hit like this, it's bad. Most people don't think where their salmon, crab or black cod comes from, but it's there: it's pier 45."

The concrete pier houses a mix of marine and maritime businesses and tourist attractions, including the Musée Mécanique, a museum dedicated to historical arcade games, and the SS Jeremiah O’Brien, a historic World War II ship of freedom. They are among the many tourist attractions on the pier.

Visitors also come for the Dungeness crabs, the clams served in sourdough bread bowls, the sea lions lounging on the floating docks, and the shops at Pier 39.

The Chronicle reported that most of the salmon equipment was saved because it is currently in boats. Black cod traps are in place for next week.

However, the crab pots that were packed to the ceiling in the warehouse could not be recovered. As the Dungeness crab season is expected to start in mid-November, local crab boat owners launched a campaign to raise $ 1 million to buy new equipment. Crab pots cost up to $ 300 each.

"We have to fix this," said Collins. "The fleet that fishes out of here is basic to our food security."

Teams from the San Francisco Fire Department will remain on the scene until at least Monday, a fire department spokesman said.

"These units are tasked with ensuring that outbreaks and hot spots remain out," SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said on social media Sunday. The fire department is working closely with the Port of San Francisco on "multiple issues,quot; related to the fire, Baxter added.

The fire damaged the bottom of the pier, Baxter said Saturday, and port officials will examine the pier to verify its structural integrity.

San Francisco port officials said initial inspections began Sunday to determine the structural integrity of the pier and its structures.

"The findings will be reported to the public," the port said Sunday on social media. "Port tenants affected by the fire will be informed and notified when it is safe to return."

Port officials also said Sunday that tenants of Pier 45 affected by the fire have been connected to disaster relief resources through the San Francisco Office of Economic Development and the San Francisco Workforce.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report.