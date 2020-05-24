First creator Shane Carruth criticizes Hollywood's business in a new interview: will his next film be the last?

Indiewire reported today on the comments of director Shane Carruth, who is most famous for his 2004 science fiction film, Primer, which has since been described as one of the best movies in the genre so far. Shane acted, directed, wrote, edited, and scored as well.

Even though he only made another movie since then, in 2013 Upstream colorCarruth seems to be off for the business of making movies. In other words, it seems like Shane won't be creating any movies for the business any time soon.

According to Carruth, the way Hollywood works was a big change for him. In very direct language, Carruth argued that he was sick of "talking to these a ** holes,quot; for the simple fact of trying to get the money to make the movie.

Also, Shane said that everything was "stupid,quot;, and that none of it was "real,quot;. He added that he will not be the person who complains about Hollywood's rudeness for years and years. The director stated that everyone already knows this, but he wanted to learn "how it works,quot;.

Carruth's passion for making movies makes her decision to leave even more surprising. According to the filmmaker, his choice to withdraw from the industry was not motivated by one big thing, but rather by a feeling of growing disillusionment with how everything works.

Carruth stated that he was not in "the same business as Hollywood,quot;. Carruth says that it is not like the arts and literature in ancient civilization; it is what "everyone says it is,quot;. In other words, Carruth stated that the intellectual and artistic quality of much of what is being produced is quite low.

The filmmaker joked that the Hollywood operation is that they hire very attractive people to memorize words they don't understand, and then they put a lot of light on them.

Even though Shane is obviously no longer excited about the movie-making business, he's currently part of the team behind the fantasy drama, The mare that wants. He worked as an executive producer.



