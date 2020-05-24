First Bay Area 2020 Spare Alert Issued for Monday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued Monday the first Spare the Air alert of the year, with light winds, high temperatures and vehicle exhaust forecasts for quality air is not healthy.

"As shelter-in-place continues, even with reduced traffic on our roads, there is still enough exhaust from the tailpipe to allow smog to build up in this hot weather," said Air District Executive Director Jack Broadbent, in an advertisement. "Bay Area residents are more concerned about their respiratory health than ever before and can protect themselves this Memorial Day by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, when air pollution levels are highest,quot; .

Temperatures are expected to be 6 to 13 degrees above normal along the coast and a heat advisory has been issued for inland parts of the Bay Area from 11 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Air district officials warn that ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs, and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful to young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory and heart conditions. When a replacement air alert is issued, outdoor exercise should only be performed in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lowest.

The Spare the Air season officially began on May 4, but the district said at the time that a record number of cars on the region's roads due to on-site shelter orders related to the coronavirus had led to a good run. air quality throughout the area.

To find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect, residents can sign up to receive text alerts by texting "START,quot; to 817-57, sign up to receive AirAlerts by email at http: // www .sparetheair.org, call (800)) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air app or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

