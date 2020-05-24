Fig + Farro in the residential area to close permanently – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5b435b32c9152007be382c052f235c1813% %MINIFYHTML5b435b32c9152007be382c052f235c1813%

The popular vegan restaurant Fig + Farro announced on Sunday that they will soon close their doors.

The announcement came through Instagram, where the owners announced that Sunday, May 31, would be their last day.

"With the uncertainty of when we can safely reopen our dining room, we have decided to turn our food and climate mission into a foundation," the post said.

Although it was initially a vegetarian restaurant, Fig + Farro switched to vegan about a year ago. When they did, business increased 10%.

Owner Michelle Courtright had always dreamed of opening a vegetarian restaurant. She previously owned the MADE brand agency, but sold it to pursue her dream. However, she was soon diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I sat in bed every day with my bald head, I dreamed of this, what the menu would look like, where we are going to find it," he said in a January interview with Jason DeRusha. Today, her cancer is in remission.

Courtright estimated that only 10% of his clients were vegan. The rest, he said, were omnivores, progressive meat eaters and environmentally conscious consumers.

The announcement comes days after Governor Tim Walz announced a new guide for restaurants. They are allowed to reopen on June 1, but are limited to serving customers outdoors, with a maximum of 50 customers at a time.