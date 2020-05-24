Fatal encounter with Colorado Springs police sparks investigation – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5e52f47efe0fdac9a1ba055613d432a513% %MINIFYHTML5e52f47efe0fdac9a1ba055613d432a513%

A fatal encounter between Colorado Springs police officers and a man who reportedly had a gun Sunday morning, prompted an investigation.

The man died after police tried to arrest him, prompting a fight and the use of a Taser, according to a summary of El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder released Sunday night. When the Taser appeared ineffective and the man was still fighting, according to the summary, the police "controlled,quot; him and took him into custody.

"At this time, the suspect became limp," he said.

This happened Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, in the 2700 block of Ashgrove Street, when five officers were dispatched around 9:55 a.m. after a report that the man had a gun. Police contacted the person who made the report and were told that the man was involved in "a riot,quot; with the neighbors.

When the man collapsed, the police called the paramedics and tried to revive him. The man did not respond and died on the scene.

The coroner must determine the cause of death. The police were not injured and were put on leave. Elder will lead the investigation, which is required by state law when police use force that leads to the death of a suspect.

El Paso County authorities declined to disclose the suspect's name or age or provide other details about this case.