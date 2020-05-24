Farah Khan's birthday wish for Shirish Kunder is whole heart

Closure birthdays are surely proving to be much better than we thought. The celebrations are quiet, they are spent with loved ones and they are made special with homemade cakes. Today is the birthday of filmmaker Shirish Kunder and his wife Farah Khan went to social networks to send him an adorable message.

Farah took to Instagram and shared a throwback image. In the picture, Farah is seen hugging Shirish in Melbourne 15 years ago. She captioned the post as: "Even when the world is upside down and things seem to be drifting … remember everything is fine … because I got you back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder … I repeat … a good husband but a great father (back from Melbourne @mitulange 15 years ago). "

Well, we love Farah's loving openness.