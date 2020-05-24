Faithful leaders prepare to reopen safely during pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6c34f46d400630368d016733905b9fe711% %MINIFYHTML6c34f46d400630368d016733905b9fe711%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Starting next week, worship leaders who want to have in-person services can do so, at 25% occupancy, with continued social distancing and other health guidelines, under Governor Tim Walz's new executive order.

Several places of worship are implementing new protocols to reopen safely, including New Hope Baptist Church in East St. Paul. Senior Pastor Runney Patterson Sr. says that they will only allow three parishioners on each bench; one at each end and one in the middle. There will be an exception for families, who will be allowed to sit together.

"We make sure that everything is sanitized, and that people have to wear gloves, masks," Patterson said.

It also plans to expand services, rather than just having one on Sunday morning.

"We will probably go to multiple services and not try to put our older adults and people with vulnerable conditions in the same service as everyone else," he said.

These are the types of security changes that make some parishioners feel comfortable enough to return to a service in person. John Frank, a parishioner at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Woodbury, says the faithful can feel safe when everyone knows and follows the rules.

"We have been attending church in St. Ambrose in our car for the past few weeks, which (has been) good, but it is missing some of the interpersonal connection with people," Frank said.

Valuable as those connections are, Pastor Patterson Sr. does not believe they are more valuable than good health, so he is making safety a priority at the sanctuary.

"I want people to come worship. I don't want to go to the funeral, after the funeral, after the funeral because we took a silly step, "said Patterson.

Several Up News Info places of worship have communicated, saying they will continue to maintain their services online only, including the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. They said they are still working on a plan to safely reopen, and will do so when they have one in place.

