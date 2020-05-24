Explaining the best ball, game score and other golf rules for the format & # 39; The Match: Champions for Charity & # 39;

"The Match: Champions for Charity,quot; will be an event unlike any we've seen before, and it will be a respite in a world affected by COVID-19.

The match-play event will bring together four of the biggest names in sports: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, in an effort not only to provide entertainment, but also to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts. .

It will also have two sets of rules and terminology, in particular the best ball and the modified alternative shot, which the average sports fan may not understand. That's where Sporting News comes in.

SN will provide a breakdown of all rules and formats for "The Match: Champions for Charity,quot;, including match play, best ball and modified alternate shots, scoring, overtime and any additional charitable challenges that may occur during the game:

Rules and format of & # 39; The Match: Champions for Charity & # 39;

"The Match,quot; will actually use two different scoring methods: the best ball format in the first nine (Holes 1-9) and modified alternate shots in the last nine (Holes 10-8). Manning and Brady will each receive three handicap strokes on stroke nine and mdash each on a hole to be determined par 3, par 4 and par 5.

According to the PGA Tour, "The unique combination of formats aims to provide an entertaining combination of strategy, team collaboration, and consequences for almost every shot."

In the event of a tie after 18 holes, the match will extend to a short hole of approximately 100-125 yards to the 18th hole until a winner is determined. The modified alternate shot will remain the format for any additional hole games.

"The Match,quot; will also present various challenges throughout the 18 holes aimed at raising additional charity funds. The first of these will occur on the fifth hole par 4, for which golfers can use only one club.

What is match play in golf?

While most professional tournaments use stroke play, there are a few notable exceptions such as the WGC Match Play and the Volvo World Match Play Championship and team events like the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

Match play is a style of play in which a player, or, more typically, a team, earns points for each hole in which he used fewer strokes than his opponent. So if Team A fired a combined pair of 3 under par into a hole, and Team B shot 2 under par in the same hole, Team A would be awarded the point. The number of strokes would be reset for the next hole; would have no relation to any of the following holes played.

How does the game score by matches work?

Scoring in match play is relatively simple: if you win a hole directly, you are awarded one point. If you tie the number of shots as your opponent, each is awarded half a point. The loser receives nothing. The winner would be the one with the most points (or holes won) at the end of the round, although it is possible that the round may end earlier if a team has more points than are left to play. For example, if Team A won the first 10 holes, it would be mathematically impossible for Team B to catch up, even if they won the remaining eight holes.

However, if both teams are tied at the end of 18 holes, the match will pass to sudden death. This is how the original game between Tiger and Mickelson played out in 2018: the two were tied after 18 holes, and four more went by before Mickelson could claim victory.

The best golf ball rules

The best ball rules are generally used in team scoring formats. Under these rules, only the lowest individual score on a team counts toward your score for the hole. It can be used in match or stroke play, although for the purposes of "The Match,quot; it is the first.

For example: two teams (A and B) are made up of two players each. The two golfers from team A shoot 2 under par in a given hole; Team B golfers shoot 2-over and 3-under, respectively. Team A's official score for the hole would be 2 below, and Team B's would be 3 below. That means, under match play, team B would be awarded the point, as it produced the lowest individual score for that hole.

What is the modified alternative shot in golf?

Modified alternate shots are played in pairs. Both players from a particular team play first, then choose who had the best chance. The player who did not shoot the best designated shot from the tee will play the second shot. Players will alternate shots until the hole is completed. The team with the fewest strokes used between its two players will win the hole.