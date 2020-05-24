Eva Marcille does not understand why Nene Leakes wants her out of RHOA: "She seems very miserable,quot;

Eva Marcille was introduced to viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend of Nene Leakes. As time passed, the two separated.

Although Nene repaired fences with Eva during the season, they ended up falling once again. The drama took a turn when Leakes was asked who he would get rid of, to which Eva responded.

According to the Glee alumnus, Eva doesn't really have a story.

‘I don't feel like Eva brings so much to the cast. I am just being honest. It's really like, when you watch a show like, everyone, like the whole cast, is out, and you don't miss the person at all, it's something like that, we didn't even know you were here, you know? And throughout the season, doing a lot of FaceTime scenes, those have been the last two seasons. So if I had to change, I would change her. "

In an interview with Up News Info, Eva doesn't understand why her co-star said those things. Marcille not only feels that the network is happy with her, but also feels that she has not provoked the 52-year-old woman to tell her about it.

Ne NeNe has her life, she has her children, she has her grandchildren, she has her man; I don't understand why you are at all concerned about what I'm doing if it's negative. We used to be friends, she spoke at my wedding, we were great, so if you are not concerned about me in a positive way that can enrich my life, then forget it. Why are you angry? It just seems very miserable. Do you know how they say that misery loves company? It's one of those. "

She went on to say, I'm definitely not perfect, but I'm still careful though, once this season is over she's doing multiple interviews on who should have a peach and Eva is boring and all she does is have kids and I'm like, 'Why am I in your mouth?' You were mute all season and now all of a sudden you have all these opinions about what I should and shouldn't be doing with my life. I'm so confused. & # 39;

She went on to say that Bravo has not had conversations with her about removing the peach.



