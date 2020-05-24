Eva Longoria becomes real about how she landed her last directorial role

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Eva Longoria it remains a force to be reckoned with.
the Desperate housewives Alum has been in the Hollywood game for years, with a career spanning from actress, producer, director, activist and many other titles.
For his last concert, Longoria directs the next biographical film, Flamin & # 39; Hot. The film focuses on Richard Montanez, who worked as a janitor for Frito-Lay and created the beloved Flamin & # 39; Hot Cheetos snack for the company.
While there is no release date yet, the 45-year-old star is excited to bring Montanez's story to the big screen.
In a recent interview with SunShe said, "I wanted to make a movie about a man who had an incredible life, who invented the number one snack in the world. Gravito to real life."
"There are so many characters that you could not write, as if you could not write Tiger king"he continued." You couldn't have written a character (Exotic Joe) It is crazy. People said, 'Oh, that guy doesn't exist.' "
"Finding them in real life is much more interesting to me," he explained.
Even the Hollywood star's own story behind landing her directorial role for Flamin & # 39; Hot is someone to talk to.
With the advice of Desperate housewives producer Brian TanenEva told the publication that she entered the room with a completely different mindset compared to her other jobs. She thought like a "white man,quot;.
Longoria recalled: "I was practicing pitching (for work) with him and he said, 'Stop there. Put on your pants of male privilege and stop asking to make this movie Come into the room as if that movie were yours and you are directing it and tell them that this is how you are going to launch it, this is how you are going to film it ".
"And I thought, 'Oh my God, yes! I'm not a man and I'm not white, so I wouldn't think of doing that,'" he shared. "It was a change in focus for every sentence that came out of my mouth."
Eva pointed out the ways that most women think when they enter a job interview.
"Because as a woman, we want to be kind. We want to be seen as cooperatives," she said.
Gregory Pace / REX / Shutterstock
The actress and director has definitely come a long way, and she remembers what it was like to go to those auditions early in her career.
"You don't have a choice when you're just getting started. You need experience. You need to show people what you can do," she explained about the process at first for her.
"I had nine auditions and was changing in my car, driving from one audition to another, as a nurse, then as a prostitute …" she added. "I was changing, changing, changing, without thinking, & # 39; I don't want to play a prostitute! & # 39;"
For her it was: "I have to get a job, I'll play the prostitute!"
Fast forward to 2020, and the acting roles come to it.
In addition, it has a schedule full of Hollywood standards. Eva is not just configured to lead Flamin & # 39; Hotbut universal 24/7 movie too. In fact, it is a project that she will also produce and star in. Kerry Washington.
As if that wasn't inspiring enough, she's also producing My daughter's quinceañera.
%MINIFYHTML750218c4725777204023546cc767477515%