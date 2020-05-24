Eva Longoria becomes real about how she landed her last directorial role

Eva Longoria it remains a force to be reckoned with.

the Desperate housewives Alum has been in the Hollywood game for years, with a career spanning from actress, producer, director, activist and many other titles.

For his last concert, Longoria directs the next biographical film, Flamin & # 39; Hot. The film focuses on Richard Montanez, who worked as a janitor for Frito-Lay and created the beloved Flamin & # 39; Hot Cheetos snack for the company.

While there is no release date yet, the 45-year-old star is excited to bring Montanez's story to the big screen.

In a recent interview with SunShe said, "I wanted to make a movie about a man who had an incredible life, who invented the number one snack in the world. Gravito to real life."

"There are so many characters that you could not write, as if you could not write Tiger king"he continued." You couldn't have written a character (Exotic Joe) It is crazy. People said, 'Oh, that guy doesn't exist.' "